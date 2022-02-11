FBA vs MGD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Match 28

Fortune Barishal will take on Minister Group Dhaka in the 28th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022. The game will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Fortune Barishal have done a brilliant job at BPL. With six wins from nine matches, they are at the top of the table. However, Fortune Barishal will be wary of going into this match as they’ve already lost to Minister Group Dhaka once. Minister Group Dhaka, meanwhile, have won four of their nine games thus far and are third in the table. They were victorious against the Khulna Tigers in their last match.

FBA vs MGD Probable Playing 11 Today

FBA XI

Chris Gayle, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Dwayne Bravo, Towhid Hridoy, Ziaur Rahman, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam

MGD XI

Mahmudullah (c), Tamim Iqbal, Shuvagata Hom, Jahurul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Imran Uzzaman (wk), Qais Ahmad, Shamsur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai

Match Details

FBA vs MGD, Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Match 28

Date and Time: 11th February, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch here is balanced and offers something to both bowlers and batters. Spinners are expected to prove crucial, especially in the second half. Batting first would be a wise idea on this pitch.

Today’s FBA vs MGD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nurul Hasan could prove to be a smart choice for the wicketkeeper position for your Dream11 team. Hasan will be looking for a big knock here.

Batters

Tamim Iqbal is the top run-scorer in the competition. In eight matches, he has amassed 341 runs at an average of 56.83. Tamim has scored one century and three half-centuries in this tournament.

All-rounders

Shakib Al Hasan has done fabulously well for his side and has been one of the most outstanding players in the competition. He has scored 225 runs at a strike rate of 141.50. Shakib has also picked up 14 wickets at an average of 11.07 and an economy rate of 4.92.

Dwayne Bravo continues to impress even in the final few years of his career. The West Indies legend has picked up 14 wickets in seven matches at an average of 16.50. He has also scored 102 runs.

Bowlers

Rubel Hossain has six wickets to his name from seven matches at an average of 24.66. He will be searching for an improved performance here.

Top 5 best players to pick in FBA vs MGD Dream11 prediction team

Shakib Al Hasan (FBA) – 780 points

Dwayne Bravo (FBA) – 575 points

Tamim Iqbal (MGD) – 526 points

Mahmudullah (MGD) – 472 points

Najmul Hossain Shanto (FBA) – 320 points

Important stats for FBA vs MGD Dream11 prediction team

Shakib Al Hasan: 225 runs and 14 wickets

Dwayne Bravo: 102 runs and 14 wickets

Tamim Iqbal: 341 runs

Mahmudullah: 252 runs and 3 wickets

Rubel Hossain: 6 wickets

FBA vs MGD Dream11 Prediction Today

FBA vs MGD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nurul Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Chris Gayle, Shakib Al Hasan, Dwayne Bravo, Shuvagata Hom, Rubel Hossain, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan, Vice-Captain: Tamim Iqbal

FBA vs MGD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nurul Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Chris Gayle, Shakib Al Hasan, Dwayne Bravo, Shuvagata Hom, Rubel Hossain, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arafat Sunny

Captain: Dwayne Bravo, Vice-Captain: Mahmudullah

Edited by Diptanil Roy