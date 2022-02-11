FBA vs MGD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Match 28

Fortune Barishal will take on Minister Group Dhaka in the 28th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022. The game will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.
Fortune Barishal have done a brilliant job at BPL. With six wins from nine matches, they are at the top of the table. However, Fortune Barishal will be wary of going into this match as they’ve already lost to Minister Group Dhaka once. Minister Group Dhaka, meanwhile, have won four of their nine games thus far and are third in the table. They were victorious against the Khulna Tigers in their last match.
FBA vs MGD Probable Playing 11 Today
FBA XI
Chris Gayle, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Dwayne Bravo, Towhid Hridoy, Ziaur Rahman, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam
MGD XI
Mahmudullah (c), Tamim Iqbal, Shuvagata Hom, Jahurul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Imran Uzzaman (wk), Qais Ahmad, Shamsur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai
Match Details
FBA vs MGD, Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Match 28
Date and Time: 11th February, 2022, 6:00 PM IST
Venue: Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka
Pitch Report
The pitch here is balanced and offers something to both bowlers and batters. Spinners are expected to prove crucial, especially in the second half. Batting first would be a wise idea on this pitch.
Today’s FBA vs MGD Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Nurul Hasan could prove to be a smart choice for the wicketkeeper position for your Dream11 team. Hasan will be looking for a big knock here.
Batters
Tamim Iqbal is the top run-scorer in the competition. In eight matches, he has amassed 341 runs at an average of 56.83. Tamim has scored one century and three half-centuries in this tournament.
All-rounders
Shakib Al Hasan has done fabulously well for his side and has been one of the most outstanding players in the competition. He has scored 225 runs at a strike rate of 141.50. Shakib has also picked up 14 wickets at an average of 11.07 and an economy rate of 4.92.
Dwayne Bravo continues to impress even in the final few years of his career. The West Indies legend has picked up 14 wickets in seven matches at an average of 16.50. He has also scored 102 runs.
Bowlers
Rubel Hossain has six wickets to his name from seven matches at an average of 24.66. He will be searching for an improved performance here.
Top 5 best players to pick in FBA vs MGD Dream11 prediction team
Shakib Al Hasan (FBA) – 780 points
Dwayne Bravo (FBA) – 575 points
Tamim Iqbal (MGD) – 526 points
Mahmudullah (MGD) – 472 points
Najmul Hossain Shanto (FBA) – 320 points
Important stats for FBA vs MGD Dream11 prediction team
Shakib Al Hasan: 225 runs and 14 wickets
Dwayne Bravo: 102 runs and 14 wickets
Tamim Iqbal: 341 runs
Mahmudullah: 252 runs and 3 wickets
Rubel Hossain: 6 wickets
FBA vs MGD Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nurul Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Chris Gayle, Shakib Al Hasan, Dwayne Bravo, Shuvagata Hom, Rubel Hossain, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad
Captain: Shakib Al Hasan, Vice-Captain: Tamim Iqbal
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nurul Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Chris Gayle, Shakib Al Hasan, Dwayne Bravo, Shuvagata Hom, Rubel Hossain, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arafat Sunny
Captain: Dwayne Bravo, Vice-Captain: Mahmudullah