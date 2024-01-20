CCH vs KHT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – January 20, 2024  

Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers are scheduled to lock horns in Match No. 4 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Saturday, January 20. The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will host the contest.

The Challengers, who finished at the bottom of the table last season, beat Sylhet Strikers by seven wickets on Friday. The Tigers, on the other hand, would be looking to get off to a winning start.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the CCH vs KHT game:

#3 Tanzid Hasan Tamim (CCH) – 7 credits

England v Bangladesh - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Tanzid Hasan Tamim has emerged as a powerful striker of the ball over the last 12 months. Ever since winning the U19 World Cup title four years ago, the southpaw has grown leaps and bounds.

In 22 T20s, the left-handed batter has scored 439 runs at an average of 23.10 and a strike rate of 109.74. Fantasy users should pick him in their CCH vs KHT Dream11 teams.

#2 Dhananjaya de Silva (KHT) – 8.5 credits

South Africa v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Dhananjaya de Silva is someone fantasy users should opt for in their CCH vs KHT Dream11 teams. The 32-year-old has played well for Sri Lanka and in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), giving an account of his stupendous all-round skills.

In 115 T20s thus far, De Silva has scored 2,279 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 126.89 with 12 half-centuries. He also has 48 T20 wickets to his name.

#1 Avishka Fernando (CCH) – 8 credits

England v Sri Lanka - 3rd ODI

Avishka Fernando looked in good touch against the Strikers before left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam Apu dismissed him. He scored 39 runs off 23 balls with the sid of seven fours and a six. He played at a strike rate of 169.57, guiding his team to victory with nine balls to spare.

Fernando is again expected to play a key role for the Challengers, this time against the Tigers.

