FBA vs RAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 28, 2024

Fortune Barishal (FBA) and Rangpur Riders (RAN) will lock horns with each other in Qualifier 2 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Wednesday, February 28. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

The Riders finished as the table-toppers but lost to Comilla Victorians in the Qualifier 1. Barishal, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after beating Chattogram Challengers in the Eliminator.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the FBA vs RAN game:

#3 Shakib Al Hasan (RAN) – 9 credits

Bangladesh v England - 3rd One Day International

Shakib Al Hasan made a slow start to BPL 2024 as he took his own time to find his rhythm. In 12 matches, the veteran has picked up 17 wickets at an economy rate of 6.15. He has also scored 254 runs at an average of 25.4 and a strike rate of 161.78. Since it’s a must-win game for the Riders, he is expected to perform and hence should be picked in FBA vs RAN Dream11 teams.

#2 Tamim Iqbal (FBA) – 8.5 credits

Bangladesh v England - 3rd One Day International

Tamim Iqbal has been stupendous in BPL 2024 as he is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament. In 13 matches, the left-handed batter has racked up 443 runs at an average of 36.91 and a strike rate of 125.49 with three half-centuries and a top score of 71. Keeping in mind his form, fantasy users should pick in him their FBA vs RAN Dream11 teams.

#1 Kyle Mayers (FBA) – 8.5 credits

West Indies v England - 1st T20I

Kyle Mayers has been outstanding ever since he started playing for Barishal in the ongoing BPL 2024. In four matches, he has scored 169 runs at an average of 42.25 and a strike rate of 155.04 with a top score of 50 to his name. Mayers has also accounted for seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.86, the best among his teams. He should be a part of the FBA vs RAN Dream11 teams.

