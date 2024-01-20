FBA vs RAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – January 20, 2024

Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders are set to lock horns in Match No. 3 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Saturday, January 20. The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will host the contest.

The Riders advanced to the playoffs last season before getting knocked out in the Qualifier. Barishal, meanwhile, will be looking to make amends after failing to advance beyond the Eliminator in 2023.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the FBA vs RAN game:

#3 Tamim Iqbal (FBA) – 8.5 credits

Tamim Iqbal has not played any competitive cricket since September 2023 and it remains to be seen how he fares. But given his class and the experience he possesses, fantasy users should pick him for their FBA vs RAN Dream11 teams.

With Tamim also set to lead Barishal, the focus will be on the opener. In 89 BPL matches, Tamim has scored 2,930 runs, including two hundreds and 25 fifties.

#2 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (FBA) – 8.5 credits

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is expected to play a key role for Barishal in the upcoming contest. In 75 BPL matches, he has scored 1,000 runs at an average of 18.18 and a strike rate of 120.19 with four half-centuries to his name.

Mehidy has also accounted for 54 wickets at an economy rate of 7.68. He should be picked in fantasy teams for the FBA vs RAN Dream11 match.

#1 Shakib Al Hasan (RAN) – 9 credits

After representing Barishal for the last couple of seasons, Shakib Al Hasan is set to start his new journey for the Rangpur Riders.

Shakib is fourth on the list of leading run-scorers in the BPL, having scored 2,142 runs from 100 matches at an average of 27.46 with 11 half-centuries to his name.

The ace all-rounder is the all-time leading wicket-taker in BPL history with 132 scalps at an economy rate of 6.52.

