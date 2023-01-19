Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders - Dream11 Prediction

Fortune Barishal will take on Rangpur Riders in the 18th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Thursday, January 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the FBA vs RAN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Fortune Barishal have been in excellent form. They lost their first game but since then have won three in a row. That has propelled them to the second spot on the points table.

Meanwhile, Rangpur Riders are just below them. They have won two and lost two and they will be in search of some consistency.

FBA vs RAN, Match Details

The 18th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders will be played on January 19, 2023, at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The game is set to take place at 6.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: FBA vs RAN

Date & Time: January 19, 2023, 6.00 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The track at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram has been a decent one to bat on. The average first innings score in this year’s BPL at this venue is 149 and 75 percent of games have been won by the teams batting second. The spinners have also played a major role at this venue.

FBA vs RAN Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Fortune Barishal: W, W, W, L

Rangpur Riders: L, W, L, W

FBA vs RAN Probable Playing 11 today

Fortune Barishal Team News

No major injury concerns.

Fortune Barishal Probable Playing XI: Anamul Haque (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Karim Janat, Chaturanga de Silva, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Qazi Onik, and Sunzamul Islam.

Rangpur Riders Team News

No major injury concerns.

Rangpur Riders Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Shoaib Malik (c), Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shamim Hossain, Azmatullah Omarzai, Hasan Mahmud, Haris Rauf, and Rakibul Hasan.

Today’s FBA vs RAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Anamul Haque (4 matches, 94 runs)

Anamul Haque has got some decent starts in this tournament. He has mustered 94 runs in four outings and he is striking at 128.76.

Top Batter Pick

Shoaib Malik (4 matches, 140 runs)

Shoaib Malik has been in solid touch with the bat. The veteran Pakistan middle-order batter has scored 140 runs in four innings and has a strike rate of 125.00.

Top All-rounder Pick

Chaturanga de Silva (4 matches, 58 runs, 4 wickets)

Chaturanga de Silva has been effective with both bat and ball. The left-arm spinner has picked up four wickets and has an economy rate of 6.71. He has also chipped in with 58 runs while striking at 141.46.

Top Bowler Pick

Rakibul Hasan (4 matches, 4 wickets)

Rakibul Hasan has been bowling well. The left-arm spinner has returned with four wickets in as many games and has an economy rate of 6.00.

FBA vs RAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Shakib Al Hasan (4 matches, 156 runs, 3 wickets)

Shakib Al Hasan is in magnificent form with both bat and ball. The FBA skipper and left-arm spinning all-rounder has amassed 156 runs in three innings while striking at 195. With the ball, he has taken three wickets at an economy of 5.86.

Iftikhar Ahmed (4 matches, 100 runs, 1 wicket)

Iftikhar Ahmed has been batting well in this competition. He has accumulated 100 runs at a strike rate of 161.29. He has chipped in with one wicket with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for FBA vs RAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Shakib Al Hasan 156 runs & 3 wickets in 4 matches Iftikhar Ahmed 100 runs & 1 wicket in 4 matches Rakibul Hasan 4 wickets in 4 matches Shoaib Malik 140 runs in 4 matches Chaturanga de Silva 58 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches

FBA vs RAN match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and hence, they will be the key. Thus, the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chaturanga de Silva and Mohammad Nawaz will be the ones to watch out for.

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders - Bangladesh Premier League 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Anamul Haque

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Rony Talukdar, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nawaz, Chaturanga de Silva

Bowlers: Rakibul Hasan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Hasan Mahmud

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders - Bangladesh Premier League 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Anamul Haque

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Naim Sheikh

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nawaz, Chaturanga de Silva

Bowlers: Rakibul Hasan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Haris Rauf

Poll : 0 votes