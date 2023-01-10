FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 7

The seventh game of the ABCA T10 Splash will see Fortune Barishal (FBA) squaring off against the Rangpur Riders (RAN) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday (January 10). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the FBA vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Riders won their last game against Comilla Victorians by 34 runs. Barishal, meanwhile, lost their last match against Sylhet Strikers by six wickets. Barishal will look to win the game, but the Riders are expected to prevail.

FBA vs RAN Match Details

The seventh game of the ABCA T10 Splash will be played on January 10 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka at 1:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: FBA vs RAN, Match 7

Date and Time: January 10, 2023; 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams could prefer to bat first. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling game. The last game here between Khulna Tigers and Chattogram Challengers saw 357 runs scored for the loss of six wickets.

FBA vs RAN Form Guide

FBA - L

RAN - W

FBA vs RAN Probable Playing XIs

FBA

No injury update

Shakib Al Hasan, Anamul Haque (wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Ebadot Hossain, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamrul Islam, Karim Janat, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

RAN

No injury update

Azmatullah Omarzai, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan (wk), Rakibul Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Shoaib Malik, Sikandar Raza, Benny Howell, Robiul Haque

FBA vs RAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Hasan (1 match, 19 runs)

Hasan is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. A Haque is another good pick.

Batters

R Talukdar (1 match, 67 runs)

S Malik and Talukdar are the two best batter picks. Mahmudullah played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Al Hasan (1 match, 67 runs)

S Raza and Al Hasan are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C De Silva is another good pick.

Bowlers

H Mahmud (1 match, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks are H Mahmud and R Haque. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. E Hossain is another good pick.

FBA vs RAN match captain and vice-captain choices

S Al Hasan

Al Hasan bats in the top order and also completes his quota of four overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key innings here. He scored 67 in the last game.

S Raza

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Raza the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of grand league teams. He took two wickets and scored 12 runs in the last game.

Five Must-Picks for FBA vs RAN, Match 7

S Raza

B Howell

C De Silva

H Mahmud

S Al Hasan

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Hasan

Batters: S Malik, R Talukdar, Mahmudullah

All-rounders: C De Silva, S Al Hasan, S Raza, B Howell

Bowlers: H Mahmud, E Hossain, R Haque

Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Hasan

Batters: S Malik, R Talukdar, I Ahmed

All-rounders: C De Silva, S Al Hasan, S Raza, B Howell

Bowlers: H Mahmud, E Hossain, R Haque

