FBL vs BCA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Match 29 and 30

The Fuchse Berlin Lions will take on the Berlin Cricket Academy in the 29th and 30th matches of the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 at the Rugby Cricket Dresden in Dresden on Tuesday, August 9.

The Fuchse Berlin Lions haven’t been able to make a strong impression so far. They have played four matches and have managed to win just a single match. Three of their games have ended in defeat and the Berlin Lions are fourth in the table with two points to their name. They also have a net run rate of -2.158.

The Berlin Cricket Academy, meanwhile, have won and lost a match each. They are third in the standings and despite being level on points with Lions, they are higher because of a better net run rate of -1.141.

FBL vs BCA Probable Playing 11 Today

FBL XI

Imran Muhammad, Indika Gunasekara (c and wk), Devin Wickramaratne, Ganidu Arumadura, Duleep Kodithuwakku, Nauman Stanikzai, Khaled Akakhil, Lukshan Perera, Shashith Siddi Haluge, Chathula Rabukkanage, Hilal Akef.

BCA XI

Musthafa Muhammad, Shubham Patil (wk), Akila Rajapakshe, Bandi Saikrishna, Sandan Chintanippu, Ehsanullah Aluzai, Vaibhav Patil, Mohanraj Ramadossl, Davaseelan Ramamoorthy, Hammad Imran, Jayasagar Jagirapu.

Match Details

FBL vs BCA, ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Match 29 and 30

Date and Time: August 09, 2022, 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden, Dresden

Pitch Report

The track is regarded as good for batting and high scores are quite common here. There are plenty of runs to offer and bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves. A high-scoring match is likely.

Today’s FBL vs BCA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

I Gunasekara will be a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the top-scorer for his side with 87 runs at a strike rate of 154.76.

Batters

M Vishwanathan is expected to lead the Berlin Cricket Academy from the front. He will be hoping to play a big innings here.

All-rounders

G Arumadura is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He has amassed 49 runs and has also taken four wickets for his team.

S Chintanippu has been a leading figure for the Berlin Cricket Academy. He is their top scorer with 41 runs at a strike rate of 215.78. He has also scalped four wickets at an average of 6.75 and will be a great captaincy choice for your FBL vs BCA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

D Kodithuwakki is expected to be the leader with the ball for the Fuchse Berlin Lions. In four matches, he has taken five wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in FBL vs BCA Dream11 prediction team

G Arumadura (FBL) – 239 points

S Chintanippu (BCA) – 231 points

D Kodithuwakku (FBL) – 212 points

I Gunasekara (FBL) – 188 points

S Akkneni (BCA) – 149 points

Important stats for FBL vs BCA Dream11 prediction team

G Arumadura: 49 runs and four wickets

S Chintanippu: 41 runs and four wickets

D Kodithuwakku: Five wickets

I Gunasekara: 87 runs

FBL vs BCA Dream11 Prediction Today

FBL vs BCA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Gunasekara, M Vishwanathan, V Lakshminarayana, A Rajapakshe, G Arumadura, S Chintanippu, I Muhammad, Aashish, D Kodithuwakku, S Akkneni, N Stanikzai

Captain: S Chintanippu, Vice-Captain: G Arumadura

FBL vs BCA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Gunasekara, M Vishwanathan, V Lakshminarayana, A Rajapakshe, G Arumadura, S Chintanippu, I Muhammad, A Gazizadeh, D Kodithuwakku, S Akkneni, K Akakhil

Captain: D Kodithuwakku, Vice-Captain: I Gunasekara

