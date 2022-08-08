FBL vs BER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for FanCode ECS T10 - Dresden 2022, Match 27 & 28

The Fuchse Berlin Lions will take on Berlin CC (FBL vs BER) in back-to-back matches of the FanCode ECS T10 - Dresden 2022 on Monday, August 8. The Rugby Cricket Ground in Dresden will host this contest.

The Fuchse Berlin Lions haven't had a great start to the season as they have lost both of their last two matches to USG Chemnitz. Berlin CC, on the other hand, have won one and lost one of their last two games against Berlin Cricket Academy.

The Berlin Lions will try their best to win the match and get their campaign in this tournament back on track, but Berlin CC is a relatively better team. The latter outfit is expected to win both encounters.

FBL vs BER Probable Playing XI

FBL Playing XI

Indika Gunasekara (wk), Devin Wickramaratne, Chathula Rabukkanage, Hilal Akef, Imran Muhammad, Lukshan Perera, Nouman Stanikzai, Khaled Akakhil, Ganidu Arumadura, Duleep Kodithuwakku, Shashith Haluge.

BER Playing XI

Karan Singh, Sagar Kataria, Abhilash Anantharam (wk), Sahil Lal, Awais Zafar, Saddam Gill, Imran Bukhari, Nick Kraiger, Jatinder Vashisht, Tirth Trivedi, Ata Ahmad.

Match Details

Match: FBL vs BER, FanCode ECS T10 - Dresden 2022, Match 27 & 28.

Date and Time: 8th August 2022, 4:00 PM IST & 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: Rugby Cricket Ground, Dresden.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Rugby Cricket Ground in Dresden is likely to be a good one to bat on and big scores have been put up at this venue previously. There could be some movement with the new ball for the pacers.

Any score over 90 runs could be considered a par total.

FBL vs BER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Anantharam, who played exceptionally well in the last two matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper option for your Dream11 side for this match. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points with his work behind the stumps.

Batters

S Kataria and I Gunasekara are the two best batsmen picks for your Dream11 team. S Lal is another option you can consider as well. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Gill and N Kraiger are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and are also likely to complete their quota of overs.

I Muhammad-II is another good option as he picked up three wickets in two matches against USG Chemnitz.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team for this match are I Bukhari and K Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are expected to bowl the death overs, which could bring them some wickets.

K Akakhil is another good option for you to consider.

Top players to pick in FBL vs BER Dream11 prediction team

S Gill (BER).

N Kraiger (BER).

I Gunasekara (FBL).

Fuchse Berlin Lions vs Berlin CC: Important stats for Dream11 team

S Kataria - 51 runs.

S Gill - 26 runs and three wickets.

I Bukhari - Six runs and four wickets.

Fuchse Berlin Lions vs Berlin CC Dream11 Prediction Today (Portugal T10 2022)

FBL vs BER Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Anantharam, S Kataria, I Gunasekara, S Lal, N Kraiger, I Muhammad-II, S Gill, I Bukhari, K Singh, K Akakhil, D Kodithuwakku.

Captain: S Gill | Vice Captain: I Muhammad-II.

FBL vs BER Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Anantharam, S Kataria, I Gunasekara, S Lal, N Kraiger, I Muhammad-II, S Gill, I Bukhari, K Singh, N Stanikzai, D Kodithuwakku.

Captain: S Gill | Vice Captain: I Gunasekara.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far