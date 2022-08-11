FBL vs BRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Match 37 and 38

Fuchse Berlin Lions will take on BSV Britannia in the 37th and 38th matches of the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 at the Rugby Cricket Dresden in Dresden on Thursday (August 11).

Fuchse Berlin Lions have had an extremely underwhelming campaign so far. They are at the bottom of the table with just one win from six matches. Berlin Lions have just two points and an NRR of -2.122. They lost both of their most recent matches against Berlin Cricket Academy.

Meanwhile, BSV Britannia aren’t doing much better either. They are just above Fuchse Berlin Lions in fourth position, having won two of their six matches. BSV Britannia have four points and they lost their most recent match against Berlin Cricket Academy by eight wickets.

FBL vs BRI Probable Playing 11 Today

FBL XI

Imran Muhammad, Indika Gunasekara (c)(wk), AB Gazidadeh, Ganidu Arumadura, Duleep Kodithuwakku, Nauman Stanikzai, Khaled Akakhil, C Bandara, Shashith Siddi Haluge, Chathula Rabukkanage, Hilal Akef.

BRI XI

Saad Ali Jan, Athul Sundaresan, Darshak Savaj, Ayush Pandey, Mohit Negi, Jigyasu Nayyar, Manikandan Venkatesan, Harsha Gopireddy, Nagarjuna Reddy, Waleed Ahmed, Janpreet Singh.

Match Details

FBL vs BRI, ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Match 37 and 38

Date and Time: August 11, 2022, 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden, Dresden

Pitch Report

The track is regarded to be good for batting and high scores are quite common here. There are plenty of runs to offer and bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves. A high-scoring match is likely.

Today’s FBL vs BRI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Ali Jan will be a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the top scorer for his side with 161 runs in six matches at a strike rate of over 159 and an average of over 40.

Batters

S Goyal is also an instrumental figure for his side’s batting unit. He has amassed 101 runs at a strike rate of over 160.

All-rounders

G Arumadura has been a leading figure for Fuchse Berlin Lions. He is the side's second-highest scorer with 62 runs at a strike rate of 158.97. He has also scalped four wickets at an average of 25.50 and will be a great captaincy choice for your FBL vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Gazizadeh is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scalped four wickets at an average of 14.50 and has also scored 54 runs at a strike rate of 163.63.

Bowlers

G Singh is expected to be the leader with the ball for BSV Britannia. He has taken five wickets at an average of 15.80.

Top 5 best players to pick in FBL vs BRI Dream11 prediction team

S Ali Jam (BRI) – 284 points

I Gunasekara (FBL) – 263 points

G Arumadura (FBL) – 262 points

A Gazizadeh (FBL) – 236 points

I Muhammad (FBL) – 231 points

Important stats for FBL vs BRI Dream11 prediction team

S Ali Jan: 161 runs

I Gunasekara: 103 runs and 1 wicket

G Arumadura: 62 runs and 4 wickets

A Gazizadeh: 54 runs and 4 wickets

I Muhammed: 50 runs and 4 wickets

FBL vs BRI Dream11 Prediction Today

FBL vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ali Jan, I Gunasekara, S Goyal, M Negi, M Pawar, G Arumadura, A Gazizadeh, I Muhammad, G Singh, K Akakhil, W Ahmed.

Captain: G Arumadura Vice-Captain: A Gazizadeh

FBL vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ali Jan, I Gunasekara, S Goyal, M Negi, M Pawar, G Arumadura, A Gazizadeh, I Muhammad, G Singh, D Kodithuwakku, K Akakhil.

Captain: S Ali Jan Vice-Captain: I Muhammed

