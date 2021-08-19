FBL vs BSCR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Fuchse Berlin Lions will be up against BSC Rehberge in the 17th and 18th game of the ECS T10 Dresden on 19th August at the Rugby Cricket Dresden.
Fuchse Berlin Lions are having a disappointing run at ECS T10 Dresden as they stand in fourth position in the points table. They have managed only one victory in six games and are in desperate need of a win.
On the other hand, BSC Rehberge are sitting comfortably at the second position in the points table. They have won three out of their four games and will be eyeing to grab a victory here to climb up to first position.
FBL vs BSCR Probable Playing 11 Today
Fuchse Berlin Lions
Tharanga Loku Liyana, Ganidu Arumadura (C), Indika Gunasekara (WK), Chamila Bandara, Akila Rajapakshe, Duleep Kodithuwakku, Vinny Muruhesapillai, AB Gazizadeh, Nauman Stanikzai, Dinesh Loronsu Hewa, Imran Muhammad
BSC Rehberge
Javed Rana (C), Nadjibullah Yasser, Luqman Jafer (WK), Shahnawaz Ahmad, Sajid Liaqat, Yousaf Khan, Imran Chaudhry, Ali Butt, Sadiq Sabah, Saeed Sahil, Nadeem Hassan
Match Details
FBL vs BSCR, ECS T10 Dresden
Date and Time: 19th August, 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm IST
Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden
Pitch Report
The wicket at Rugby Cricket Dresden has been a balanced one. It assists both aspects of the game where batting will be easier initially while bowlers will come into play in the later stages of the match.
The team winning the toss will most likely opt to bat first.
Today’s FBL vs BSCR Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Indika Gunasekara: Gunasekara has been reliable with the bat, scoring 106 runs in six games while also contributing behind the stumps.
Batsmen
Nadjibullah Yasser: Yasser has been impressive and has scored consistently with the bat. He has 110 runs to his name in four games so far in the tournament.
AB Gazizadeh: Gazizadeh didn’t start well but has been brilliant in the last two games, amassing 68 runs while also picking up a wicket.
All-rounders
Sajid Liaqat: Liaqat has contributed to both elements of the game scoring 89 runs as well as picking four wickets in four matches.
Ganidu Arumadura: Arumadura hasn’t shone with the bat but has been reliable with the ball grabbing six wickets in as many matches.
Bowlers
Nouman Stanikzai: Stanikzai has been pretty consistent with the ball, picking up seven wickets in six games.
Javed Iqbal: Iqbal has performed brilliantly with the ball as he has six wickets to his name in four matches.
Top 5 best players to pick in FBL vs BSCR Dream11 prediction team
Sajid Liaqat: 277 points
Nouman Stanikzai: 275 points
Ganidu Arumadura: 266 points
Imran Muhammad: 255 points
Javed Iqbal: 242 points
Important stats for FBL vs BSCR Dream11 prediction team
Sajid Liaqat: 4 matches, 89 runs, 4 wickets
Nouman Stanikzai: 6 matches, 7 wickets
Ganidu Arumadura: 6 matches, 6 wickets
Imran Muhammad: 3 matches, 47 runs, 5 wickets
Javed Iqbal: 4 matches, 6 wickets
FBL vs BSCR Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Indika Gunasekara, Najdibullah Yasser, AB Gazizadeh, Imran Chaudry, Sajid Liaqat, Ganidu Arumadura, Imran Muhammad, Tharanga Loku, Nouman Stanikzai, Javed Iqbal, Ali Butt
Captain: Sajid Liaqat Vice-Captain: Imran Muhammad
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Indika Gunasekara, Najdibullah Yasser, AB Gazizadeh, Chamila Bandara, Sajid Liaqat, Ganidu Arumadura, Imran Muhammad, Yousaf Khan, Nouman Stanikzai, Javed Iqbal, Sadiq Sabah
Captain: Ganidu Arumadura Vice-Captain: Javed Iqbal