FBL vs BSCR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Fuchse Berlin Lions will be up against BSC Rehberge in the 17th and 18th game of the ECS T10 Dresden on 19th August at the Rugby Cricket Dresden.

Fuchse Berlin Lions are having a disappointing run at ECS T10 Dresden as they stand in fourth position in the points table. They have managed only one victory in six games and are in desperate need of a win.

On the other hand, BSC Rehberge are sitting comfortably at the second position in the points table. They have won three out of their four games and will be eyeing to grab a victory here to climb up to first position.

FBL vs BSCR Probable Playing 11 Today

Fuchse Berlin Lions

Tharanga Loku Liyana, Ganidu Arumadura (C), Indika Gunasekara (WK), Chamila Bandara, Akila Rajapakshe, Duleep Kodithuwakku, Vinny Muruhesapillai, AB Gazizadeh, Nauman Stanikzai, Dinesh Loronsu Hewa, Imran Muhammad

BSC Rehberge

Javed Rana (C), Nadjibullah Yasser, Luqman Jafer (WK), Shahnawaz Ahmad, Sajid Liaqat, Yousaf Khan, Imran Chaudhry, Ali Butt, Sadiq Sabah, Saeed Sahil, Nadeem Hassan

Match Details

FBL vs BSCR, ECS T10 Dresden

Date and Time: 19th August, 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden

Pitch Report

The wicket at Rugby Cricket Dresden has been a balanced one. It assists both aspects of the game where batting will be easier initially while bowlers will come into play in the later stages of the match.

The team winning the toss will most likely opt to bat first.

Today’s FBL vs BSCR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Indika Gunasekara: Gunasekara has been reliable with the bat, scoring 106 runs in six games while also contributing behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Nadjibullah Yasser: Yasser has been impressive and has scored consistently with the bat. He has 110 runs to his name in four games so far in the tournament.

AB Gazizadeh: Gazizadeh didn’t start well but has been brilliant in the last two games, amassing 68 runs while also picking up a wicket.

All-rounders

Sajid Liaqat: Liaqat has contributed to both elements of the game scoring 89 runs as well as picking four wickets in four matches.

Ganidu Arumadura: Arumadura hasn’t shone with the bat but has been reliable with the ball grabbing six wickets in as many matches.

Bowlers

Nouman Stanikzai: Stanikzai has been pretty consistent with the ball, picking up seven wickets in six games.

Javed Iqbal: Iqbal has performed brilliantly with the ball as he has six wickets to his name in four matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in FBL vs BSCR Dream11 prediction team

Sajid Liaqat: 277 points

Nouman Stanikzai: 275 points

Ganidu Arumadura: 266 points

Imran Muhammad: 255 points

Javed Iqbal: 242 points

Important stats for FBL vs BSCR Dream11 prediction team

Sajid Liaqat: 4 matches, 89 runs, 4 wickets

Nouman Stanikzai: 6 matches, 7 wickets

Ganidu Arumadura: 6 matches, 6 wickets

Imran Muhammad: 3 matches, 47 runs, 5 wickets

Javed Iqbal: 4 matches, 6 wickets

FBL vs BSCR Dream11 Prediction Today

ECS T10: FBL vs BSCR Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Indika Gunasekara, Najdibullah Yasser, AB Gazizadeh, Imran Chaudry, Sajid Liaqat, Ganidu Arumadura, Imran Muhammad, Tharanga Loku, Nouman Stanikzai, Javed Iqbal, Ali Butt

Captain: Sajid Liaqat Vice-Captain: Imran Muhammad

ECS T10: FBL vs BSCR Dream11 Team -2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Indika Gunasekara, Najdibullah Yasser, AB Gazizadeh, Chamila Bandara, Sajid Liaqat, Ganidu Arumadura, Imran Muhammad, Yousaf Khan, Nouman Stanikzai, Javed Iqbal, Sadiq Sabah

Captain: Ganidu Arumadura Vice-Captain: Javed Iqbal

Edited by Diptanil Roy