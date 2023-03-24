FCC vs AEC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait T10 League, Match 3

The third match of the Kuwait T10 League will see FCC taking on Almulla Exchange CC (AEC) at the Sulabiya Ground in Kuwait on Friday, March 24.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the FCC vs AEC Dream11 prediction.

FCC and Almulla Exchange will begin their Kuwait T10 League campaigns amid high expectations.

FCC have a good mix of youth and experience with the likes of Usman Aslam and Mudassar Iqbal being key to their fortunes. The Almulla Exchange, on the other hand, will start as the favorites given their batting might.

While Clinto Anto and Laji Varghese will be crucial to their fortunes, Almulla will bank on their bowling attack to step up as well. With both teams eager to start the season with a win, a cracker of a contest is on the cards in Kuwait.

FCC vs AEC Match Details

FCC and Almulla Exchange CC will lock horns in the third match of the Kuwait T10 League 2023. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FCC vs AEC, Kuwait T10 League, Match 3

Date and Time: March 24, 2023, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Kuwait

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

FCC vs AEC probable playing 11s for today’s match

FCC injury/team news

No injury concerns for FCC.

FCC probable playing 11

Hassan Sarwar, Amzad Hossain, M Usman Aslam, Wajid Hussain, Rasel Adnan, Mudassar Iqbal, Omer Hasan Khan, Shadat Hossain, Baljinder Singh, Mirza Amir Baig and Shakawat Hossain.

Almulla Exchange CC injury/team news

No injury concerns for Almulla Exchange CC.

Almulla Exchange CC probable playing 11

Laji Varghese, Anas Mohammed, Clinto Anto, M Faris, Pradeep P, Ansal Nazzar, Naveenraj Rajendran, Arun Raj, Saleesh Chandran, Newton Joseph and Shibin Kumar.

FCC vs AEC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Hassan Sarwar

Hassan Sarwar is expected to bat at the top of the order for FCC and holds the key for them. Sarwar is known for his ability to score quick runs and adds value with the gloves as well.

Given the conditions and his ability, Sarwar is a fine pick for your FCC vs AEC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Clinto Anto

Clinto Anto is a talented batter who has been in decent form in the T20 format. He has scored 143 runs in his last five T20 innings, holding him in good stead.

With Anto adding value with the ball as well, he is a must-have in your FCC vs AEC Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Naveenraj Rajendran

Naveenraj Rajendran is a fine off-spinner who has a knack for picking up wickets in the middle overs. His last outing in the T20 format saw him register figures of 2/14 with the ball.

With Rajendran capable of scoring valuable runs down the order, he is a top pick for your FCC vs AEC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Baljinder Singh

Baljinder Singh is expected to lead the attack for FCC and rightly so. He is a skiddy right-arm pacer who can hold his own in the powerplay and death overs.

With Baljinder capable of picking wickets consistently, he is a decent addition to your FCC vs AEC Dream11 prediction team.

FCC vs AEC match captain and vice-captain choices

M Usman Aslam

M Usman Aslam is one of FCC's top players given his ability with both bat and ball. While he is expected to bat in the top order, Usman can hold his own with the ball as well.

Given his all-round skill set and his importance to the FCC side, Usman is a top captaincy pick for your FCC vs AEC Dream11 prediction team.

Ansal Nazzar

Ansal Nazzar has been in decent form for AEC over the last few months, especially with the ball. He has five wickets in his last five matches, holding him in high regard.

With Nazzar known for clearing the boundary at will in the middle order as well, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your FCC vs AEC Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for FCC vs AEC Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Clinto Anto 143 runs in last 5 matches Ansal Nazzar 91 runs, 5 wickets in last 5 matches Naveenraj Rajendran 2/14 in the previous match

FCC vs AEC match expert tips for Kuwait T10 League, Match 3

Mirza Amir Baig is another go-to bowler for FCC, capable of taking wickets with his off-spin. He has some experience to his name and should play a prominent role with the ball.

If he is able to find his rhythm early on, Mirza could be a fine differential pick for your FCC vs AEC Dream11 prediction team.

FCC vs AEC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

FCC vs AEC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: H Sarwar, L Varghese

Batters: C Anto, A Hossain, M Usman (c)

All-rounders: A Nazzar (vc), N Rajendran, M Iqbal

Bowlers: S Chandran, B Singh, M Amir Baig

FCC vs AEC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

FCC vs AEC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: H Sarwar

Batters: C Anto (vc), A Hossain, M Usman, Pradeep P

All-rounders: A Nazzar, N Rajendran, M Iqbal (c)

Bowlers: S Chandran, B Singh, S Hossain

