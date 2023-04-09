FCC vs CBCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Pro League T20 Ramadan Cup, Match 4

The 4th match of the Pro League T20 Ramadan Cup will see Fireox CC (FCC) squaring off against CB Cricket Club (CBCC) at the MIC Cricket Ground in Qatar on Sunday (April 9).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the FCC vs CBCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. CB Cricket Club has various in-form and experienced players who can help them win this year's Pro League T20 Ramadan Cup.

Fireox CC will give it their all to win the match, but CB Cricket Club are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

FCC vs CBCC Match Details

The 4th match of the Pro League T20 Ramadan Cup will be played on April 9 at the MIC Cricket Ground in Qatar. The game is set to take place at 12:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FCC vs CBCC, Match 4

Date and Time: April 9, 2023, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: MIC Cricket Ground, Qatar

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between FSC and TCC, where a total of 137 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

FCC vs CBCC Form Guide

FCC - Will be playing their first match

CBCC - Will be playing their first match

FCC vs CBCC Probable Playing XI

FCC Playing XI

No injury updates

M Abrar (wk), A Kevin, Q Khan, N Khan, A Ahmed, H Javed, S Arshad, M Hassan, Q Ahmed, T Khan, M Haider

CBCC Playing XI

No injury updates

A Azlan (wk), S Yousuf, K Khan, T Shahbaz, R Ali, M Murad, M Nayeem, I Hussain, A Parkar, P Khan, A Mohammad

FCC vs CBCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Azlan

A Azlan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Abrar is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Shahbaz

Q Khan and T Shahbaz are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Ali played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Nayeem

M Hassan and M Nayeem are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Arshad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Q Ahmed and P Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Parkar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

FCC vs CBCC match captain and vice-captain choices

M Hassan

M Hassan will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

M Nayeem

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Nayeem the captain as he will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for FCC vs CBCC, Match 4

T Shahbaz

M Nayeem

Q Khan

M Hassan

P Khan

Fireox CC vs CB Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Fireox CC vs CB Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Azlan

Batters: T Shahbaz, Q Khan, R Ali, N Khan

All-rounders: M Nayeem, M Hassan, S Arshad

Bowlers: P Khan, Q Ahmed, A Parkar

Fireox CC vs CB Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Azlan

Batters: T Shahbaz, Q Khan, R Ali

All-rounders: M Nayeem, M Hassan, S Arshad, M Murad

Bowlers: P Khan, Q Ahmed, M Haider

