FCC vs MSF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Frankfurt Match - July 18th, 2020

ECS T10 Frankfurt gets underway with a blockbuster clash between Frankfurt Cricket Club and MSC Frankfurt on Saturday.

Both teams have done well in the domestic circuit although Frankfurt Cricket Club are the superior side on paper. However, they will be wary of a decent MSC Frankfurt side, who have a good bowling attack to fall back on.

Both teams will be itching to kick-start their campaign on the right note with a win in Frankfurt.

Squads to choose from

Frankfurt Cricket Club

Wamaq Syed, Hewad Hussain, Alishan Mohammad, Ayub Pasha, Aqil Tariq, Tanzil Tariq, Shafqat Ali, Keshav Ramachandran, Hashim Zia Ullah, Shehbaz Mohammed, Sayed Sadat, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Sahil Hussein, Iqbal Muhammad, Sanjeev Taneja, Aditya Khan, Hasan Nauman, Yasin Shir, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Kamran Mohmand, Farhan Mahmood, Salim Khan, Talha Yusuf and Simab Jan Mumand

MSC Frankfurt

Habib Rahman, H Sayed Ameer, Adel Khan, Sekandar Khan, Zabiullah Arjubi, Mohabbat Miakhel, Paramveer Singh, M Yar Ashraf, Qader Khan, Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Sajid Khan Afridi, Shahid Afridi Jr, Daud Muhammad, Waseem Khan, Bashir Zamankhel and Idrees Miakhel.

Predicted Playing XIs

Frankfurt Cricket Club

W Syed, A Pasha, T Tariq, A Tariq, A Razy, H Nauman, A Mohmand, A Pasha, N Naveed, Y Shir and F Mahmood

MSC Frankfurt

A Khan, M Yar Ashraf, Z Arjubi, H Rahman, S Khan, Q Khan, D Muhammad, W Khan, I Miakhel, S Khan Afridi and P Singh

Match Details

Match: Frankfurt Cricket Club vs MSC Frankfurt

Date: 18th July 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Frankfurt Cricket Club, Frankfurt

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides with a hint of movement available for the pacers. As is the case with most pitches in Europe, there should be some variable bounce for the bowlers to exploit as well. Both teams will look to bat first on this surface with anything around 90 being a competitive total.

ECS T10 Frankfurt Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FCC vs MSF Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Syed, A Khan, Z Arjubi, A Pasha, M Yar Ashraf, A Al Razy, S Khan Afridi, D Muhammad, W Khan, F Mahmood and Y Shir

Captain: M Yar Ashraf, Vice-Captain: A Pasha

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Rahman, A Khan, S Khan, A Pasha, M Yar Ashraf, A Al Razy, S Khan Afridi, D Muhammad, W Khan, F Mahmood and Y Shir

Captain: A Pasha, Vice-Captain: A Khan