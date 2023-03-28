FCC vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 12

The FCC (FCC) will take on NCM Investments (NCMI) in the Match 12 of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate on Wednesday, March 29. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the FCC vs NCMI Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 12.

Both FCC and NCM Investments have played just one match each. However, the two sides have made contrasting starts to their tournament. NCMI were fabulous in their opening game against MEC, securing a massive 124-run win.

Meanwhile, the FCC suffered an eight-wicket loss at the hands of Almulla Exchange CC.

FCC vs NCMI Match Details, Match 12

The Match 12 of Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will be played on 29th March at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate. The match is set to take place at 1.45 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FCC vs NCMI, Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 12

Date and Time: March 29, 2023, 1.45 am IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

FCC vs NCMI Pitch Report

The Sulabiya Ground is a high-scoring wicket and batters are expected to enjoy their time on this surface. The 100-run mark could prove to be breachable on this track and bowlers need to be extra careful.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 93.25

Average second innings score: 75.5

FCC vs NCMI Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

FCC: L

NCM Investments: W

FCC vs NCMI probable playing 11s for today’s match

FCC Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

FCC Probable Playing 11

Hassan Sarwar, Amzad Hossain, M Usman Aslam, Wajid Hussain, Rasel Adnan, Mudassar Iqbal, Omer Hasan Khan, Shadat Hossain, Baljinder Singh, Mirza Amir Baig, and Shakawat Hossain.

NCM Investments Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

NCM Investments Probable Playing 11

Diju Xavier, Nimish Lathif, Nasir Hussain Syed (c), Mohammed Meezan Ali, Unnimohan Mohandas (wk), Rubel Hossain-I, Manjula Prasan, Indika Mangalam, Robin Samuel, Jithin Jose, and Muhammad Rizwan Allauddin.

FCC vs NCMI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

H Sarwar (1 match, 29 runs, Strike Rate: 152.63)

H Sarwar could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He scored 29 runs in the last match at a strike rate of over 152.

Top Batter pick

R Hossain

When in form, R Hossain is a difficult player to stop. He didn’t have to do much in the previous game and will be looking to put in a strong performance here.

Top All-rounder pick

A Idrees (1 match, 23 runs, Strike Rate: 176.92)

A Idrees is a very impressive all-rounder who can contribute with both the bat and the ball. He slammed 23 runs in just 13 deliveries and Idrees also bowled at an economy rate of five in the last match.

Top Bowler pick

J Jose (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 4.50)

J Jose bowled well for his team and will be expected to handle a certain amount of responsibility. Jose claimed a wicket in the last game at an economy rate of 4.50.

FCC vs NCMI match captain and vice-captain choices

D Xavier

D Xavier absolutely tore apart and destroyed the opposition bowling unit in the last game. He smacked 113 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 332.35. Xavier’s innings included seven fours and 12 sixes and he is by far the leading run-scorer in the competition.

He is in red-hot form and should definitely be the captaincy choice of your FCC vs NCMI Deram11 Fantasy Team.

N Hussain Syed

N Hussain Syed also played a fantastic innings and supported Xavier well. He made 52 runs in just 14 balls at a strike rate of over 371. He also slammed seven sixes and hit a four.

5 Must-picks with players stats for FCC vs NCMI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points D Xavier 113 runs 190 points N Hussain Syed 52 runs 93 points J Jose 1 wicket 43 points H Sarwar 29 runs 41 points A Idrees 23 runs 41 points

FCC vs NCMI match expert tips

D Xavier has been head and shoulders clear of every other batter and he could prove to be a safe captaincy pick.

FCC vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head to Head League

FCC vs NCMI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: H Sarwar, U Mohandas

Batters: D Xavier, R Hossain

All-rounders: N Hussain Syed, A Idrees, I Mangalam, O Hasan Khan

Bowlers: J Jose, M Iqbal, M Rizwan-Allauddin

FCC vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

FCC vs NCMI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: H Sarwar, U Mohandas

Batters: D Xavier, R Hossain, A Hossain

All-rounders: N Hussain Syed, A Idrees, I Mangalam, O Hasan Khan

Bowlers: J Jose, M Iqbal

Poll : 0 votes