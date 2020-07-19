FCC vs SVW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Frankfurt Match - July 19th, 2020

Match 9 of the ECS T10 Frankfurt League 2020 features a clash between SV Wiesbaden 1899 and home side Frankfurt Cricket Club.

Both teams have already been eliminated from the competition after finishing third in their respective groups. While Frankfurt showed a bit of fight in their losses, Wiesbaden pulled off a credible win against Darmstadt earlier in the day.

With both teams looking to salvage some pride with a win in this fixture, we should be in for a competitive game in Frankfurt.

Squads to choose from

Frankfurt Cricket Club

Ayub Pasha, Hasan Nauman, Alim Al Razy, Aqil Tariq, Naqash Naveed, Wamaq Syed, Alishan Mohmand, Sanjeev Taneja, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Aditya Khan, Keshav Ramachandran, Farhan Mahmood, Sahil Hussein, Hewad Hussein, Tanzil Tariq, Yasin Shir, Kamran Mohmand, Iqbal Muhammad, Shafqat Ali, Hashim Zia Ullah, Shehbaz Mohammed, Salim Khan, Sayedroohullah Sadat, Talha Yusuf and Simab Jan Mumand.

SV Wiesbaden 1899

Abdullah Zadran, Amin Khan, Enamullah Zadran, Shahan Agha, Malik Zadran, Mohammad Rahimi, Ibrahim Zadran Jr, Khalid Khan Zadran, Jawed Khan, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Nasrullah Zadran and Momin Zadran.

Predicted Playing XIs

Frankfurt Cricket Club

A Tariq, A Mohmand, W Syed, H Hussein, H Nauman, I Muhammad, N Naveed, A Razy, J Janat, N Ailisafi and S Hussein

SV Wiesbaden 1899

J Khan, K Khan, Momin Zadran, Malik Zadran, I Zadran, S Agha, A Khan, F Khan, E Zadran, N Zadran and A Zadran

Match Details

Match: Frankfurt Cricket Club vs SV Wiesbaden 1899

Date: 19th July 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Frankfurt Cricket Club

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Frankfurt Cricket Club is a very good one to bat on, with scores of above 100 being posted with relative ease. The pacers should get something from this pitch unlike the spinners, for whom there isn't any spin on offer. With the conditions unlikely to change much, both teams would ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Frankfurt League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FCC vs SVW Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Syed, M Zadran, A Khan, H Hussein, H Nauman, F Khan, I Muhammad, K Khan, N Naveed, A Zadran and E Zadran

Captain: A Zadran, Vice-Captain: H Nauman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Agha, A Mohmand, A Khan, H Hussein, H Nauman, F Khan, S Hussein, K Khan, N Naveed, A Zadran and E Zadran

Captain: H Nauman, Vice-Captain: M Zadran