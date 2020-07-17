FCC vs TUH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Frankfurt Match - July 18th, 2020

Match 3 of the ECS T10 Frankfurt League pits Frankfurt Cricket Club against Turk FC Hattersheim am Main in what promises to be a cracking encounter.

This game would be both sides' second and final one, with a place in the top four up for grabs. The home side, Frankfurt Cricket Club are the overwhelming favourites ahead of this game. Turk FC Hattersheim am Main haven't been able to get the better of them in recent times. Nevertheless, a change in format could bring about a change in fortunes as both sides eye a crucial win on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Frankfurt Cricket Club

Wamaq Syed, Hewad Hussain, Alishan Mohammad, Ayub Pasha, Aqil Tariq, Tanzil Tariq, Shafqat Ali, Keshav Ramachandran, Hashim Zia Ullah, Shehbaz Mohammed, Sayed Sadat, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Sahil Hussein, Iqbal Muhammad, Sanjeev Taneja, Aditya Khan, Hasan Nauman, Yasin Shir, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Kamran Mohmand, Farhan Mahmood, Salim Khan, Talha Yusuf and Simab Jan Mumand

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main

Javeed Butt, Shahid Ahmed, Abdul Salam-Bhatti, Atta-ul-Mannan Butt, Umair Khalid, Saad Latif-Ahmad, Zohaib Qamar, Nawabzad-Mohamed Ameer-Bin-Jung, Amir Waheed, Abdul Hamid-Bhatti, Inaam Ullah, Fazal Bashir, Alaam Noor-Zadran, Naser Mahmod-Khan, Yousaf Ramzan-Butt, Yasir Mehmood-Sheikh, Mahid Butt, Tahir Ahmed, Rana Rizwan-Ahmad, Anees-ur-Rehman Bhatti and Hasher Rehma-Bhatti

Predicted Playing XIs

Frankfurt Cricket Club

W Syed, A Pasha, T Tariq, A Tariq, A Razy, H Nauman, A Mohmand, A Pasha, N Naveed, Y Shir and F Mahmood

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main

A Waheed, A Hamid-Bhatti, J Butt, A Salam-Bhatti, N Mahmod-Khan, Y Ramzan-Butt, M Butt, Y Mehmood-Sheikh, R Rizwan-Ahmad, A Butt and Z Qamar

Match Details

Match: Frankfurt Cricket Club vs Turk AM Hattersheim am Main

Date: 18th July 2020, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Frankfurt Cricket Club, Frankfurt

Pitch Report

The pitch in Frankfurt has favoured the batsmen more in the past. However, the pacers have enjoyed the conditions as well with some movement available with the new ball. The spinners, however, aren't expected to extract much turn off the surface with the batsmen likely to go after them in the middle overs. 85 represents a par score at this venue with batting first being the ideal option upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Frankfurt Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FCC vs TUH Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Syed, A Salam-Bhatti, A Tariq, A Pasha, Z Qamar, A Hamid-Bhatti, A Waheed, N Naveed, Y Shir, Y Mehmood-Sheikh and Y Ramzan-Butt

Captain: A Hamid-Bhatti, Vice-Captain: A Tariq

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Syed, A Salam-Bhatti, T Tariq, A Pasha, Z Qamar, A Hamid-Bhatti, A Waheed, N Naveed, H Nauman, Y Mehmood-Sheikh and Y Ramzan-Butt

Captain: A Hamid-Bhatti, Vice-Captain: Y Shir