FCC vs TUH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Frankfurt Match - Sept 28th, 2020

The first match of the ECS T10 Frankfurt League has Frankfurt CC taking on Turk FC Hattersheim am Main at the Frankfurt Oval on Monday.

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main are one of the more fancied sides in the competition with a solid batting unit in place. Their bowling unit has also done the business in the past, with their performance in the previous ECS tournament also holding them in good stead. On the other hand, Frankfurt CC have also done well in the domestic circuit, although they are in for a stern test against the Turks.

Although the Turks are the favourites heading into this game, they will have to be wary of a decent Frankfurt CC bowling unit boasting of Butt and Mahmod-Khan. All in all, we should be in for a high-scoring thriller as both teams look to start their tournament on the right note on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Frankfurt CC

Ayub Pasha, Hasan Nauman, Alim Al Razy, Aqil Tariq, Naqash Naveed, Wamaq Syed, Alishan Mohmand, Sanjeev Taneja, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Aditya Khan, Keshav Ramachandran, Farhan Mahmood, Sahil Hussein, Hewad Hussein, Tanzil Tariq, Yasin Shir, Kamran Mohmand, Iqbal Muhammad, Shafqat Ali, Hashim Zia Ullah, Shehbaz Mohammed, Salim Khan, Sayedroohullah Sadat, Talha Yusuf and Simab Jan Mumand.

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main

Abdul Hamid Bhatti, Anees Ur Rehman Bhatti, Javeed Butt, Shehid Ahmed, Abdul Salam Bhatti, Atta Ul Mannan Butt, Umair Khalid, Saad Latif Ahmad, Zohaib Qamar, Nawabzad Mohamed Ameer Bin Jung, Amir Waheed, Inaam Ullah, Fazal Bashir, Alaam Noor Zadran, Naser Mahmod Khan, Yousaf Ramzan Butt, Yasir Mehmood Shelkh, Mahid Butt, Tahir Ahmed, Rana Rizwan Ahmad and Hasher Rehma Bhatti.

Predicted Playing 11

Frankfurt CC

W Syed, A Mohmand, A Al Razy, N Naveed, F Mahmood, T Tariq, A Pasha, H Zia Ullah, I Muhammad, S Hussein, H Nauman

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main

S Ahmed, J Butt, F Bashir, A Salam-Bhatti, Y Ramzan-Butt, Z Qamar, I Ullah, A Hamid-Bhatti, N Mahmod-Khan, Y Mehmood-Sheikh and M Butt

Match Details

Match: Frankfurt CC vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main

Date: 28th September 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt

Pitch Report

A high-scoring encounter beckons in Frankfurt, with 100 being a bare minimum at this venue. While there should be some swing on offer for the pacers, the dimensions of the ground leave little room for error on what should be a flat deck. With the conditions unlikely to change much during the game, both teams should look to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Frankfurt Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FCC vs TUH Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Syed, A Bhatti, A Mohmand, F Bashir, Y Ramzan-Butt, A Al Razy, I Ullah, N Mahmod-Khan, H Nauman, M Butt and Y Mehmood-Sheikh

Captain: I Ullah, Vice-Captain: A Al Razy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Syed, A Bhatti, T Tariq, F Bashir, Z Qamar, A Al Razy, I Ullah, N Mahmod-Khan, H Nauman, M Butt and Y Mehmood-Sheikh

Captain: I Ullah, Vice-Captain: N Mahmod-Khan