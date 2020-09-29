FCD vs MSF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Frankfurt Match - Sept 30th, 2020

Defending champions MSC Frankfurt square off against FCA 04 Darmstadt in the first game of day 3 of the ECS T10 League Frankfurt. With some great players on either side, both teams will want to kick off their respective campaigns with a victory.

Muhammad Mudassar of FCA 04 Darmstadt and Shahid Afridi of MSC Frankfurt ruled the league during its first edition in July, and will be looking to continue the same this time around as well. With two equally strong teams squaring off, we are in for a treat.

Squads to choose from

MSC Frankfurt

Shahid Afridi, Paramveer Singh, Zabiullah Arjubi, Bashir Zamankhel, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Sekandar Khan, Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Idrees Miakhel, Mohabbat Miakhel, Habib Rahman and Waseem Khan.

FCA04 Darmstadt

Muneeb Ahmed, Muhammad Mudassar, Shakoor Rahimzei, Yasir Hayat, Kashif Tarar, Tanzeem Ali, Anas Saeed, Ansar Hayat, Akhlaq Ahmed, Bisharat Ahmed, Hasnain Kabeer, Umar Faroz, Muhammad Tayyab, Muhammad Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Badar Munir, Tahir Ahmed, Ghulam Saif and Toquir Ahmad.

Predicted Playing XIs

Advertisement

MSC Frankfurt

M Rahman, S Khan, A Khan, P Singh, Z Arjubi, N Buttar Ahmad, M Yar Ashraf, Q Khan, S Afridi Jr, D Muhammad and B Zamankhel.

FCA04 Darmstadt

M Mudassar, G Saif, Y Hayat, S Rahimzei, A Ahmed, H Kabeer, M Tayyab, Z Khan, U Faroz, B Munir and T Ali.

Match Details

Match: FCA 04 Darmstadt vs MSC Frankfurt

Date: 30th September 2020, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Frankfurt Oval is neutral and is expected to assist both the batsmen as well as the bowlers. We can expect the ball to swing during the first few overs of the game. As the match progresses, the pitch will tend to get harder to bat on.

Thus, both sides will be hoping to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board. With a cloudy day expected at Frankfurt, rain might interrupt the game, and we might lose a few overs.

ECS T10 Frankfurt Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FCD vs MSF Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Kabeer, M Tayyab, S Khan, N Buttar Ahmed, M Mudassar, S Afridi Jr, G Saif, B Zamankhel, D Muhammad, P Singh and S. Khan Afridi

Captain: M Mudassar Vice-Captain: S Afridi Jr

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Kabeer, M Tayyab, S Khan, P Singh, M Mudassar, S Afridi Jr, Y Hayat, S Rahimzei, B Zamankhel, D Muhammad and S. Khan Afridi.

Captain: S Afridi Jr Vice-Captain: H Kabeer