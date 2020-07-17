FCD vs SHG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Frankfurt Match - July 18th, 2020

Reigning T20 champions FCA04 Darmstadt are in action in the ECS T10 Frankfurt League 2020 as they take on SG Hainhausen in Match 5 on Saturday.

With a solid batting unit, Darmstadt are the clear favourites for this game. Their opponents, Hainhausen, have a well-rounded side as well, although they will have to play out of their skins to compete with Darmstadt.

Either way, we should be in for a great contest as both sides eye a winning start in this tournament.

Squads to choose from

FCA04 Darmstadt

Husnain Kabeer, Umar Faroz, Muhammad Tayyab, Muhammad Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Badar Munir, Muneeb Ahmed, Muhammad Mudassar, Shakoor Rahimzei, Yasir Hayat, Akhlaq Ahmed, Kashif Tarar, Tanzeem Ali, Tahir Ahmed, Ghulam Saif, Toquir Ahmad, Ansar Hayat, Bisharat Ahmed and Anas Saeed.

SG Hainhausen 1886

Muneeb Mubashir, Muneeb Ahmad, Ali Raza Virk, Rafeh Ahmed, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Waqar Ahmad Rana, Shah Wali Zadran, Asad Mansoor Malik, Tahir Ahmad-Adil, Yasir Ahmed, Nasir Ahmed, Noman Ahmed Raja, Haroon Malik, Ali Imran, Atta-ul Quddoos, Karim Ahmad, Asif Wasim, Akakhel Tariq Jan, Naeem Ahmad, Qasrani Imran Ahmad and Asrar Ahmad.

Predicted Playing XIs

FCA04 Darmstadt

H Kabeer, M Mudassar, Y Hayat, A Ahmed, M Ahmad, S Rahimzei, T Ali, G Saif, T Ahmed, A Hayat and T Ahmad.

SG Hainhausen 1886

M Mubashir, T Ahmad-Adil, Y Ahmed, B Ahmad, N Ahmad Raja, A Raza Virk, K Ahmed, N Ahmad, A Imran, Atta-ul Quddoos and W Ahmad Rana.

Match Details

Match: FCA04 Darmstadt vs SG Hainhausen 1886

Date: 18th July 2020, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Frankfurt Cricket Club

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring match is on the cards with the pitch in Frankfurt being a good one to bat on. While there is some inconsistent bounce off the surface, the pacers should get the ball to swing around, making it difficult for the batsmen to get runs. Nevertheless, 85 should be par at this venue with no rain interruptions expected on Saturday.

ECS T10 Frankfurt Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FCD vs SGH Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Kabeer, A Raza Virk, M Ahmad, W Ahmed Rana, M Mudassar, T Ahmed-Adil, Y Ahmed, A Imran, A Quddoos, G Saif and T Ahmed

Captain: M Mudassar, Vice-Captain: T Ahmad-Adil

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Kabeer, A Raza Virk, M Ahmad, W Ahmed Rana, M Mudassar, T Ahmed-Adil, S Rahimzei, A Imran, A Quddoos, N Ahmad and T Ahmed

Captain: M Mudassar, Vice-Captain: T Ahmed