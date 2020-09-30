FCD vs SVW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Frankfurt Match - Oct 1st, 2020

Match 19 of the ECS T10 Frankfurt League sees FCA04 Darmstadt taking on SV Wiesbaden at the Frankfurt Oval on Thursday.

Both teams have done well so far and are within touching distance of a semi-final berth. Wiesbaden, who came into this tournament on the back of huge expectations, managed to win both their games on Wednesday.

They even defended a total of 79 against Lemar CC, meaning that they have strengthened their credentials as one of the top teams in this competition so far.

Their opponents, FCA04 Darmstadt, are the hot favourites to top the group and are well on their way to do so. With two emphatic wins, Darmstadt would be eyeing another win against Wiesbaden.

Although they are the underdogs heading into this game, Wiesbaden has a decent bowling unit in its ranks and will look to ruffle a few feathers with a brilliant performance in this fixture.

With two valuable points up for grabs, another entertaining game beckons in the ECS T10 Frankfurt League.

Squads to choose from

FCA 04 Darmstadt

Muneeb Ahmed, Muhammad Mudassar, Shakoor Rahimzei, Yasir Hayat, Kashif Tarar, Tanzeem Ali, Anas Saeed, Ansar Hayat, Akhlaq Ahmed, Bisharat Ahmed, Hasnain Kabeer, Umar Faroz, Muhammad Tayyab, Muhammad Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Badar Munir, Tahir Ahmed, Ghulam Saif and Toquir Ahmad.

SV Wiesbaden 1899

Abdullah Zadran, Amin Khan, Khalid Khan Zadran, Jawed Khan, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Enamullah Zadran, Shahan Agha, Malik Zadran, Mohammad Rahimi, Ibrahim Zadran Jr, Nasrullah Zadran and Momin Zadran.

Predicted Playing 11

FCA 04 Darmstadt

Muhammad Mudassar, Ghulam Saif, Akhlaq Ahmed, Husnain Kabeer, Muhammad Ahmad, Muhammad Tayyab, Umar Faroz, Badar Munir, Muneeb Ahmed, Tahir Ahmed and Ali Qaisar

SV Wiesbaden 1899

Nasrullah Zadran, Kashif Zadran, Shahan Agha, Fayaz Khan, Ibrahim Zadran, Amin Khan, Khalid Khan, Abdullah Zadran, Jawed Khan, Enamullah Zadran and Esmail Zadran

Match Details

Match: FCA 04 Darmstadt vs SV Wiesbaden

Date: 1st October 2020, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides with the bowlers also getting some help off the surface. While there is swing available with the new ball, changes of pace will be the go-to weapon for the pacers.

The spinners should also come into play in the middle overs, although the shorter square boundaries will go against them. 80 should be par on this surface with both teams looking to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Frankfurt Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FCD vs SVW Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Kabeer, B Munir, K Zadran, M Ahmad, F Khan, M Mudassar, I Zadran, A Ahmed, T Ahmed, J Khan and E Zadran

Captain: F Khan, Vice-Captain: M Mudassar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Faroz, B Munir, K Zadran, M Ahmad, F Khan, M Mudassar, I Zadran, K Khan, T Ahmed, J Khan and E Zadran

Captain: F Khan, Vice-Captain: T Ahmed