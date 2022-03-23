FCS vs BGR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 10

The Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) will face Botanical Gardens Rangers (BGR) in the 10th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 on Thursday at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent.

Both teams are coming off defeats in their previous matches. It was, however, the Botanical Gardens Rangers' first loss of the tournament. They are now second in the points table with four points after three matches, two wins and one loss.

The Fort Charlotte Strikers, on the other hand, have yet to record a victory, and with two consecutive defeats, they are at the bottom of the points table.

Botanical Gardens Rangers lead the head-to-head record between the two teams with three wins in five matches. They will look to extend that streak when the two teams meet again.

FCS vs BGR Probable Playing 11 Today

FCS XI

Casmus Hackshaw (wk), Sealroy Williams, Donwell Hector, Miles Bascombe (c), Kirton Lavia, Joshua James, Richie Richards, Rasheed Fredrick, Ray Jordan, Preston McSween, Javid Harry

BGR XI

Wayne Harper (wk), Salvan Brown, Andre Fletcher, Kenneth Dember, Ethan Gibson, Kimali Williams, Larry Edwards, Kesrick Williams (c), Keron Cottoy, Razine Browne, Winston Samuel

Match Details

FCS vs BGR, Vincy Premier League T10, Match 10

Date and Time: 24th March, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Pitch Report

The Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent has been an ideal surface to bat on. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 104 runs. The trend is expected to continue in this match as well.

Today’s FCS vs BGR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Salvan Brown: Salvan has been in solid touch with the bat so far, amassing 61 runs at an average of 30.50. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Andre Fletcher: Fletcher is a hard-hitting batter who has performed admirably thus far, scoring 58 runs at an average of 29.00 in three games. He is a must-have in your FCS vs BGR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Joshua James: Joshua is a talented all-rounder who has already taken three wickets and scored 56 runs in two games. He has the potential to provide you with some valuable fantasy points in upcoming matches.

Bowlers

Keron Cottoy: Cottoy has been in excellent form, picking up three wickets at an average of 7.66 in three games.

Top 5 best players to pick in FCS vs BGR Dream11 prediction team

Kesrick Williams (BGR) – 81 points

Razine Browne (BGR) – 69 points

Kirton Lavia (FCS) – 73 points

Larry Edwards (BGR) – 107 points

Kenneth Dember (BGR) – 61 points

Important stats for FCS vs BGR Dream11 prediction team

Winston Samuel: Eight runs and two wickets in three games; bowling average: 5.00

Miles Bascombe: 58 runs in two games; batting average: 29.00

Ray Jordan: Two wickets in two games; bowling average: 13.50

FCS vs BGR Dream11 Prediction

FCS vs BGR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Salvan Brown, Andre Fletcher, Sealroy Williams, Miles Bascombe, Keron Cottoy, Joshua James, Razine Browne, Winston Samuel, Ray Jordan, Larry Edwards, Kesrick Williams

Captain: Andre Fletcher Vice-captain: Keron Cottoy

FCS vs BGR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Salvan Brown, Andre Fletcher, Donwell Hector, Miles Bascombe, Keron Cottoy, Joshua James, Kirton Lavia, Winston Samuel, Javid Harry, Larry Edwards, Kesrick Williams

Captain: Joshua James Vice-captain: Kesrick Williams

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee