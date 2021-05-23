FCS vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Vincy Premier League T10 Match - May 24, 2021

In the 20th match of the Vincy Premier League T10, the Fort Charlotte Strikers will clash against the Grenadines Divers at the Arnos Vale Ground on Monday.

Grenadines Divers have won just two of their five Vincy Premier League T10 matches so far. They are currently fifth in the points table and will be eager to get their campaign back on track.

Meanwhile, the Fort Charlotte Strikers are third in the standings with four wins from six encounters. They also have an impressive net run rate and are among the favorites to go through to the next round of the Vincy Premier League T10.

Squads to choose from

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Casmus Hackshaw

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Kevin Abraham, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Wesrick Strough, Javid Williams, Richie Richards, Tilron Harry

Probable Playing XIs

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Casmus Hackshaw(wk), Gidron Pope, Miles Bascombe(c), Kevin Peters, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks, Shaquille Browne, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small

Grenadines Divers

Shem Browne, Kadir Nedd, Asif Hooper(c), Romario Grant(wk), Richie Richards, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Braxie Browne, Javed Williams

Match Details

Match: Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers, Match 20

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground

Date & Time: 24th May, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground has been a good one to bat on. However, the bowlers are expected to do well in the crucial powerplay overs as there will be slight movement on offer. As for the spin bowlers, they are bound to go for runs if they miss the right lengths even by the slightest of margins.

one can expect the first innings score to be around 80-100, with teams batting first having a better win record at the venue.

Vincy Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FCS vs GRD)

FCS vs GRD Dream11 Team - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Casmus Hackshaw, Miles Bascombe, Shem Browne, Kadir Nedd, Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Kirton Lavia, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks, Davian Barnum, Geron Whyllie

Captain: Asif Hooper. Vice-captain: Kirton Lavia

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Romario Grant, Miles Bascombe, Shem Browne, Gidron Pope, Asif Hooper, Shaquille Browne, Kirton Lavia, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks, Davian Barnum, Geron Whyllie

Captain: Miles Bascombe. Vice-captain: Shaquille Browne