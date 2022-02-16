FDD vs AAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10 Match 19

Fair Deal Defenders (FDD) will take on the Al Aziz Developers (AAD) in the 19th match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 League 2022 on Wednesday, February 16, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Fair Deal Defenders are having a wonderful campaign this season, having won four of their games so far. Their batters have been performing admirably no matter what the situation is, whether they are chasing or setting the target.

Al Aziz Developers have lost both their games so far, with their batters and bowlers having failed miserably. They are still looking for their first win of the tournament.

FDD vs AAD Probable Playing XIs

FDD XI

Muhammad Imran, Wajid Khan, Salman Babar, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Abdul Rehman (wk), Suleman Khalid, Syed M Saqlain, Muhammad Yasir, Farhan Ahmed, Muhammad Jamshaid, Zohair Iqbal

AAD XI

Muhammad Nadeem, Mohammad Younus (wk), Ali Imran Zaidi (c), Junaid Shamsudheen, Hamid Nawaz, Nasir Ali, Karim Ali, Ahsan Shahzad, Shahzad Polous, Aqeel Siddique, Shamim Ali

Match Details

Match: Fair Deal Defenders vs Al Aziz Developers, Sharjah CBFS T10, 2022.

Date and Time: February 16, 2022; 09:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is expected to be a balanced one. However, the surface gives pacers an edge, as it provides some movement and bounce.

Today's FDD vs AAD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Imran: He has scored 102 runs in four games at an average of 25.5, and has been decent behind the stumps as well. Imran is expected to play a big knock in this game.

Batters

Rizwan Amanat Ali: Rizwan has showcased his skills with the bat, scoring 47 runs at a strike rate of 139.20 in four innings. Rizwan is a must-have for your FDD vs AAD Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Wajid Khan: Wajid is a great all-rounder pick for today’s game. He has performed well with the bat, having scored 95 runs and has also picked up two wickets. Wajid could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Muhammad Jamshaid: Jamshaid had a great performance last time out, taking two wickets at an economy of 7.50. Overall, he has managed to take seven wickets in just four games. That makes him an excellent pick for your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in FDD vs AAD Dream11 prediction team

Junaid Shamzu (AAD): 115 points.

Abdul Rehman (FDD): 124 points.

Shamim Ali (AAD): 101 points.

Key stats for FDD vs AAD Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Yasir - Three runs and seven wickets in his last four games.

Farhan Ahmad – Six wickets in his last four games.

Sayed M Saqlain - 34 runs and two wickets in his last four games.

FDD vs AAD Dream11 Prediction

FDD vs AAD Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Junaid Shamsudheen, Muhammad Imran, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Ali Imran Zaidi, Mohammad Younus, Wajid Khan, Muhammad Yasir, Syed M Saqlain, Shamim Ali, Farhan Ahmed, Muhammad Jamshaid

Captain: Wajid Khan. Vice-captain: Muhammad Yasir.

FDD vs AAD Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Imran, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Ali Imran Zaidi, Hamid Nawaz, Wajid Khan, Muhammad Yasir, Aqeel Siddique, Shamim Ali, Farhan Ahmed, Muhammad Jamshaid.

Captain: Wajid Khan. Vice-captain: Muhammad Jamshaid.

