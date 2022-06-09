FDD vs BG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 2

The second match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 will see Brother Gas (BG) face Fair Deal Defenders (FDD) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Thursday, 9th June.

The Fair Deal Defenders and Brother Gas are back in T20 action as they look to kickstart their campaign with a win. Brother Gas have a good squad filled with experience. They will bank on the likes of Usman Khan and Dawood Ejaz to come up with the goods against FDD's strong bowling attack led by Saghir Khan. Both teams are evenly-matched on paper, but FDD's recent form holds them in good stead. With two valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game beckons in Sharjah.

FDD vs BG Probable Playing 11 Today

BG XI

Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Jiju Janardhan, Dawood Ejaz, Muhammad Afzal, Mohammad Azhar, Tanvir Javed, Omer Farooq, Zahid Ali, Saqib Manshad and Mujahid Amin.

FDD XI

Wajid Khan, Muhammad Imran, Saud Afzal, Farhan Babar, Farrukh Abbas, Rizwan Ali, Suleman Khalid, Farhan Ahmad, Muhammad Yasir, Adeel Hanif and Muhammad Saghir Khan.

Match Details

FDD vs BG, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 9th June 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a high-scoring venue, with there being little help on offer for the pacers. The new-ball phase will be key for the fast bowlers. As the match progresses, the pitch should ease out a bit. Dew could play a part in the second innings, enticing teams to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s FDD vs BG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Farhan Babar: Farhan Babar was one of FDD's top performers in the previous T20 competition, scoring handy runs in the middle overs. Babar is technically sound and can take on both the pacers and spinners. With Babar expected to bat at number four, he should score some runs in this game.

Batter

Muhammad Afzal: Muhammad Afzal had a good Sharjah Ramadan T10 League campaign earlier in the year, scoring over 150 runs at a fair rate. He is capable of clearing the boundary at will. His experience adds more value, making him a fine option for your FDD vs BG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Muhammad Saghir Khan: Muhammad Saghir Khan is a talented all-rounder who has had his moments in both the T10 and T20 formats. While he is likely to bat down the order, Saghir's variations and accuracy should serve him well in the middle overs. With the conditions suiting him, Saghir is a must-have in your FDD vs BG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mujahid Amin: Mujahid Amin had a lukewarm Sharjah T10 League campaign with his ability to generate extra pace and bounce serving him well at times. However, he should feel more at ease in the T20 format with his ability to swing the new ball being noteworthy and making him a good addition to your FDD vs BG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in FDD vs BG Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Afzal (BG)

Mohammad Waseem (BG)

Babar Ghazanfar (FDD)

Important stats for FDD vs BG Dream11 prediction team

Jiju Janardhanan - 152 runs in 4 Sharjah T10 League innings, Average: 76.00

Mohammad Azhar - 8 wickets in 6 Sharjah T10 League matches, Average: 14.00

Usman Khan - 145 runs in 6 Sharjah T10 League matches, Average: 29.00

FDD vs BG Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T20 League)

FDD vs BG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Bukhatir T20 League.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Tahir, M Imran, F Babar, U Khan, T Javed, M Afzal, S Afzal, M Saghir Khan, S Manshad, M Amin and M Yasir.

Captain: U Khan. Vice-captain: M Saghir Khan.

FDD vs BG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Bukhatir T20 League.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Tahir, U Farooq, F Babar, U Khan, T Javed, M Afzal, F Abbas, M Saghir Khan, S Manshad, M Amin and M Yasir.

Captain: H Tahir. Vice-captain: F Babar.

