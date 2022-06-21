FDD vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 16

Fair Deal Defenders (FDD) will take on Colatta Chocolates (COL) in the 16th match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Both teams have performed poorly in this year's Bukhatir tournament and have managed to win only one out of two matches. Fair Deal Defenders are currently ranked eighth, while Colatta Chocolates are currently ranked seventh in the points table.

Fair Deal Defenders will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in this year's tournament, but Colatta Chocolates are a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Colatta Chocolates.

FDD vs COL Probable Playing XI

FDD Playing XI

Muhammad Yasir (c), Muhammad Imran-OD (wk), Sayed M Saqlain, Wahab Hassan, Saud Afzal, Araslan Javaid, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Sabir Jamil, Suleman Khalid, Muhammad Sagheer Khan, and Muhammad Zameer

COL Playing XI

Sapandeep Singh (wk), Hari Prasanth, Renjith Mani, Manpreet Singh, Nikhil Srinavasan, Laxman Sreekumar, Mohammed Aqeel, Shyam Ramesh, Krishna Paul, Abdul Safer, and Muhammad Zeeshan

Match Details

FDD vs COL, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 16

Date and Time: June 21, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

FDD vs COL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Prasanth, who played exceptionally well in the last match against MLG, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. S Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

W Hasan and N Srinavasan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Mani is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. N Srinavasan smashed 41 runs in just 37 balls against MLG.

All-rounders

M Saghir and R Amanat are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Amanat Ali smashed 69 runs in just 40 balls and took one wicket in the match against BG.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Zeeshan and M Yasir. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Zameer is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in FDD vs COL Dream11 prediction team

M Saghir (FDD)

R Amanat Ali (FDD)

M Singh (COL)

Fair Deal Defenders vs Colatta Chocolates: Important stats for Dream11 team

R Amanat Ali - 109 runs and one wicket

M Saghir - 18 runs and four wickets

M Singh - 16 runs and four wickets

Fair Deal Defenders vs Colatta Chocolates Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: H Prasanth, W Hassan, N Srinavasan, R Mani, R Amanat Ali, M Singh, S Ramesh, M Saghir, M Yasir, M Zeeshan, M Zameer

Captain: R Amanat Ali Vice Captain: M Saghir

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: H Prasanth, W Hassan, N Srinavasan, V Ramesh, R Amanat Ali, M Singh, S Ramesh, M Saghir, M Yasir, M Zeeshan, K Paul

Captain: R Amanat Ali Vice Captain: M Singh

