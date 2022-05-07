FDD vs DUA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Plate Semi-Final 1

Fair Deal Defenders (FDD) will take on Dubai Aviators (DUA) in the first Plate semifinal of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday.

Fair Deal ended third position in Group A, winning one of their three league games. They won their quarterfinal by 22 runs. Meanwhile, Dubai Aviators finished third in Group C, where they also won a single game. They won their quarterfinal by five wickets.

FDD vs DUA Probable Playing XIs

FDD

Muhammad Imran (wk), Wajid Khan, Suleman Khalid, Saud Afzal, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Sayed M Saqlain, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Salman Babar, Adeel Hanif, Muhammad Yasir, Farhan Ahmad.

DUA

Ahsan Shahzad, Saad Jawaid, Muhammad Imran (wk), Vinan Nair, Ridge Menzes, Sihab Mohammed, Waqar Hussain, Azlam Azeez, Chetan Rane, Ammad Jawaid, Faisal Khan.

Match Details

Match: FDD vs DUA, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Plate Semi-Final 1.

Date and Time: May 7, 2022; 11:45 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The wicket has pace and bounce, and batters are expected to excel. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and get enough runs on the board. A score of 100 is expected to be par.

Today’s FDD vs DUA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Imran-II is a good choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 fantasy team. He scored 45 runs and also picked up four wickets in his last game at an economy rate of 7.50.

Batters

Despite being listed as a batter, W Khan has performed well as a bowler. He has scalped four wickets in three games at an economy rate of 10.17.

All-rounders

A Shahzad is a fabulous all-rounder who will look contribute with both bat and ball. He has managed 96 runs in four games at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 165.52. Shahzad could be a great multiplier choice in your FDD vs DUA Dream11 fantasy team.

M Saghir Khan is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 60 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 240.

Bowlers

R Amanat Ali is expected to be the leader of the bowling unit for Fair Deal. He has picked up three wickets so far and will eye more.

Five best players to pick in FDD vs DUA Dream11 prediction team

A Shahzad (DUA) – 244 points

M Imran-II (DUA) – 221 points

W Khan (FDD) – 194 points

W Hussain (DUA) – 173 points

R Amanat Ali (FDD) – 160 points.

Key stats for FDD vs DUA Dream11 prediction team

A Shahzad: 96 runs

M Imran-II: 47 runs and 4 wickets

W Khan: 4 wickets

R Amanat Ali: 3 wickets

S Jawaid: 101 runs.

FDD vs DUA Dream11 Prediction

FDD vs DUA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Imran-II, W Khan, S Jawaid, R Menzes, A Shahzad, M Yasir, M Saghir Khan, W Hussain, R Amanat Ali, A Jawaid, S Khalid.

Captain: A Shahzad. Vice-Captain: M Yasir.

FDD vs DUA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Imran-II, W Khan, S Jawaid, R Menzes, A Shahzad, M Yasir, A Javaid, W Hussain, R Amanat Ali, A Hanif, S Khalid.

Captain: W Khan. Vice-Captain: S Jawaid.

Edited by Bhargav