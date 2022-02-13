FDD vs FAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10 2022, Match 13

Fair Deal Defenders (FDD) will take on the NFL Falcons (FAL) in Match 13 of the Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Sunday.

Fair Deal Defenders got off to a great start to the competition. They defeated Brother Gas by 14 runs and are second in the table with two points. Meanwhile, the NFL Falcons started with a 10-wicket loss to Qudran International. They are fifth in the table and are still searching for their first win of the competition.

FDD vs FAL Probable Playing 11 Today

FDD XI

Taher Hossain, Sabbir Hussain, Imtiaz Rana (C), Mizu Rahman (wk), Nazmul Hasan, Md Abdul Motin, Ashraful Rupu, Sajjad Hossin, Md Nazrul Islam, Sayful Huda, Mohammad Asad.

FAL XI

Zeeshan Raza (wk), Adeel Sarwar, Nadeem Shahzad, Naeem Shah, Adeel Arif, Sohaib Khan, Adnan Ghazanfar, Muhammad Sheraz, Ijaz Ahmed, Shabaz Ahmed, Rehman Rajput (C).

Match Details

Match: FDD vs FAL, Sharjah CBFS T10 2022, Match 13.

Date and Time: 13th February, 2022, 9:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE.

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well. 120 could prove to be the par score at this venue and the side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s FDD vs FAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Imran: Imran will be a valuable choice for the wicketkeeper position for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He will be expected to deliver a big knock.

Batters

R Amanat Ali: Ali could prove to be an excellent addition to your Fantasy Side. He has scored 32 runs so far in the tournament.

All-rounders

W Khan: Khan is a terrific all-rounder who can bring a lot of value to his team with his all-round abilities. He has scored 52 runs and has also picked up a wicket in this tournament. Khan can prove to be an excellent multiplier choice as well.

A Malik: Malik is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He scored 31 runs in the previous match.

Bowlers

M Jamshid: Jamshid has been on fire with the ball and has scalped five wickets in two matches already in the tournament.

Top 5 best players to pick in FDD vs FAL Dream11 prediction team

M Jamshaid (Fair Deal Defenders) – 163 points..

F Ahmad (Fair Deal Defenders) – 154 points.

W Khan (Fair Deal Defenders) – 123 points.

M Imran (Fair Deal Defenders) – 112 points.

R Amanat Ali (Fair Deal Defenders) – 81 points.

Important stats for FDD vs FAL Dream11 prediction team

M Jamshaid: 5 wickets.

F Ahmad: 4 wickets.

W Khan: 52 runs and 1 wicket.

M Imran: 66 runs.

FDD vs FAL Dream11 Prediction Today

Fair Deal Defenders vs NFL Falcons Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Imran, R Amanat Ali, S Babar, T Hussain, W Khan, M Yasir Maharvi, A Malik, M Jamshaid, F Ahmad, Z Siddiqi.

Captain: W Khan | Vice-Captain: M Jamshaid.

Fair Deal Defenders vs NFL Falcons Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Imran, R Amanat Ali, S Babar, B Jethwa, T Hussain, W Khan, A Malik, M Jamshaid, F Ahmad, Z Siddiqi.

Captain: M Imran | Vice-Captain: A Malik.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra