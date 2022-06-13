FDD vs HEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 8

Fair Deal Defenders (FDD) will take on Hemant Properties (HEP) in the 8th match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Both teams performed poorly in their first matches. Fair Deal Defenders lost their first game to BG by 31 runs. Hemant Properties are being referred to as one of the weakest teams in this year's Bukhatir T20 League as they lost their first match against MLG by 136 runs.

Hemant Properties will give it their all to make a comeback in the tournament, but Fair Deal Defenders are a strong opponent. The match is expected to be won by the Fair Deal Defenders.

FDD vs HEP Probable Playing XI

FDD Playing XI

Muhammad Yasir (c), Muhammad Imran-OD (wk), Sayed M Saqlain, Wahab Hassan, Saud Afzal, Araslan Javaid, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Sabir Jamil, Suleman Khalid, Muhammad Sagheer Khan, and Muhammad Zameer

HEP Playing XI

Haroon Altaf (wk), Rajeev Dudeja, Umar Swadi, Aziz Ansari, Muhammad Farhan, Muhammad Abdullah, Moeez Waqar, Harikrishnan Valloli, Muhammad Faraz-Hussain, Rakesh Rawat, and Mohit Raghav

Match Details

FDD vs HEP, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: June 13, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball.

Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match. The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

FDD vs HEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Altaf, who played a knock of 32 runs in the previous match against MLG, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. R Dudeja is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

U Swadi and W Hassan are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. S Afzal is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. W Hassan smashed 16 runs and scalped one wicket in the last match against MLG.

All-rounders

R Amanat Ali and M Waqar are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Farhan is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Abdullah and M Yasir. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Zameer is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in FDD vs HEP Dream11 prediction team

M Waqar (HEP)

R Amanat Ali (FDD)

M Farhan (HEP)

Fair Deal Defenders vs Hemant Properties important stats for the Dream11 team

M Waqar - 30 runs and two wickets

R Amanat - 69 runs and one wicket

M Abdullah - Three wickets

Fair Deal Defenders vs Hemant Properties Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: H Altaf, S Afzal, U Swadi, W Hassan, R Amanat Ali, M Farhan, M Waqar, M Saghir, M Yasir, M Abdullah, and M Zameer

Captain: R Amanat Ali Vice Captain: M Waqar

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Dudeja, S Saqlain, U Swadi, W Hassan, R Amanat Ali, M Farhan, M Waqar, H Valloli, M Yasir, M Abdullah, and M Zameer

Captain: R Amanat Ali Vice Captain: U Swadi

