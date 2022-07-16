FDD vs IGM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Qualifier 2

Fair Deal Defenders (FDD) will take on the Interglobe Marine (IGM) in Qualifier 2 of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 on Saturday, July 16. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host this contest.

Fair Deal Defenders are among the T10 league's strongest teams this year as they have won two of their last three matches by big margins. The Interglobe Marine, meanwhile, are the strongest team as they have won all of their last three games.

Fair Deal Defenders will look to prevail and piece together a winning streak in the tournament. But the Interglobe Marine are a much stronger squad and are expected to win the game.

FDD vs IGM Probable Playing XI

FDD Playing XI

Farhan Babar (wk), Muhammad Imran OD, Shahzad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Sayed M Saqlain, Muhammed Zameer Abbasi, Danish Qureshi, Muhammad Haider, Muhammed Saghir Khan, Wahab Hassan, Muhammad Yasir (c).

IGM Playing XI

Asif Mumtaz (c), Yasir Kaleem, Attaullah, Hameed Khan, Harry Bharwal, Luqman Hazrat, Muhammad Taimoor, Sandeep Singh (wk), Shahnawaz Khan, Touqeer Riyasat, Vishnu Sukumaran.

Match Details

Match: FDD vs IGM, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Qualifier 2.

Date and Time: 16th July 2022, 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly and is likely to see high scores. Teams typically record scores of 100 or more, as was the case in the first two games at this venue. Consequently, spectators will anticipate another high-scoring game.

Pacers from both teams could struggle with the new ball. However, given that bowling is somewhat simpler in the first innings, both teams may prefer to take the field first.

FDD vs IGM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

The best wicket-keeper for your Dream11 team for this game is without a doubt S Singh, who has excelled in previous matches. He is also safe behind the stumps and will likely score some points for catches.

Singh smashed 62 runs in 24 balls in the last match against the Rajkot Thunder.

Batters

For the Dream11 team, A Khaliq and Asif Khan are the two top batsmen to select. Another excellent selection for your Dream11 team for today's this game is H Khan.

Khaliq notably scored 36 runs off just 15 balls in the first match against the Rajkot Thunder.

All-rounders

H Luqman and M Saghir will bat in the top order and are likely to complete their allotted number of overs. Consequently, they are the finest all-rounder choices for your Dream11 team.

Another wise choice would be T Riyasat.

Bowlers

M Zahid and M Taimoor are the top selections for your Dream11 team for this game among bowlers. Both have bowled superbly in their most recent games and will likely bowl at the death, which could see them pick up a few wickets.

Another wise choice for your Dream11 team is M Zameer.

Top players to pick in FDD vs IGM Dream11 prediction team

T Riyasat (Interglobe Marine).

H Luqman (Interglobe Marine).

M Saghir (Fair Deal Defenders).

Fair Deal Defenders vs Interglobe Marine Important stats for Dream11 team

T Riyasat - Six runs and four wickets.

M Saghir - Five runs and three wickets.

H Luqman - Four wickets.

Fair Deal Defenders vs Interglobe Marine Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

FDD vs IGM Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Singh, Asif Khan, H Khan, A Khaliq, H Luqman, T Riyasat, A Javaid, M Saghir, M Zahid, M Taimoor, M Zameer.

Captain: T Riyasat | Vice Captain: H Luqman.

FDD vs IGM Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Singh, M Imran OD, Asif Khan, H Khan, S Ali, H Luqman, T Riyasat, M Saghir, M Zahid, H Bharwal, M Zameer.

Captain: T Riyasat | Vice Captain: M Saghir.

