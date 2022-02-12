FDD vs QUD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10 2022, Match 11

Fair Deal Defenders will take on Qudran International Shama Stylish Living in the 11th match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Saturday.

Fair Deal Defenders began their campaign in top form with a win over Brother Gas by 14 runs. They scored 127 runs while batting first and the bowlers did well to secure a 15-run win. They will be confident about picking up their second win.

Qudran International, meanwhile, have won both their opening games and have been quite impressive. We could have a thrilling encounter on the cards.

FDD vs QUD Probable Playing 11 Today

FDD XI

Muhammad Imran, Wajid Khan, Salman Babar, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Muhammad Yasir (c), Abdul Rehman (wk), Farhan Ahmad, Mohammad Jamshaid, Sayed M Saqlain, Suleman Khalid, Zohair Iqbal

QUD XI

Zahir Ahmed (c), Hameed Khan Hameedi, Naseeb Khan (wk), Umer Yasin, Abdulhaq Abdulmateen Lala, Anil Kumar Sharma, Irshad Hussain, Rizwan Ahmed, Umer Doger, Imran Javed, Saleem Abass

Match Details

FDD vs QUD, Sharjah CBFS T10 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: February 12, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well.

120 could prove to be the par score at this venue and the side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s FDD vs QUD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Imran will be a valuable choice for the wicketkeeper position for your Dream11 fantasy team. He will be expecting a big knock.

Batters

U Yasin was in great nick in the previous game against Shama Stylish Living. He scored 46 runs in just 13 balls with the help of six sixes and a four.

Despite being listed as a batter, A Kumar Sharma has been dangerous with the ball. He picked up two wickets in the opening match.

All-rounders

H Khan Hameedi was the star of the show with the bat in the opening couple of fixtures for his team. He has scored 95 runs in two games at an unbelievable strike rate of 250. He could prove to be a wonderful captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy team.

W Khan took on the opposition bowlers for fun in the previous game. He smacked 43 runs from just 23 balls and his innings included two fours and three sixes.

Bowlers

Z Ahmed was absolutely sensational in the previous game. He collected three wickets and has been in wonderful form.

Top 5 best players to pick in FDD vs QUD Dream11 prediction team

H Khan Hameedi (QUD) – 171 points

Z Ahmed (QUD) – 127 points

I Javed (QUD) – 90 points

U Yasin (QUD) – 89 points

A Kumar Sharma (QUD) – 88 points

Important stats for FDD vs QUD Dream11 prediction team

H Khan Hameedi: 95 runs

Z Ahmed: 3 wickets

U Yasin: 46 runs

A Kumar Sharma: 2 wickets

FDD vs QUD Dream11 Prediction Today

FDD vs QUD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Imran, U Yasin, A Kumar Sharma, R Amanat Ali, S Babar, H Khan Hameedi, I Javed, W Khan, Z Ahmed, I Hussain, M Jamshaid

Captain: H Khan Hameedi, Vice-Captain: W Khan

FDD vs QUD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Imran, U Yasin, A Kumar Sharma, R Amanat Ali, H Khan Hameedi, I Javed, U Doger, W Khan, Z Ahmed, I Hussain, M Jamshaid

Captain: Z Ahmed, Vice-Captain: U Yasin.

