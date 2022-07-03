FDD vs RJT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 1

Fair Deal Defenders (FDD) will take on Rajkot Thunder (RJT) in the first match of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 on Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the Bukhatir T10 league after exceptional performances in the T20 league. Fair Deal Defenders lost their semi-final match to IGM by nine wickets, while Rajkot Thunder lost their plate final match to COL by 60 runs.

Fair Deal Defenders will give it their all to win the first match and start the tournament on a positive note, but Rajkot Thunder is a relatively better team. Rajkot Thunder are expected to win the match.

FDD vs RJT Probable Playing XI

FDD Playing XI

Muhammad Imran OD (wk), Sagheer Afridi, Babar Ghazanfar, Sayed M Saqlain, Wahab Hassan, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Muhammad Imran-ll, Araslan Javaid, Muhammad Yasir Mahravi, Muhammad Zameer, Farman Ali

RJT Playing XI

Ameya Soman (wk), Banty Nandy, Mitesh Thanki, Keshav Sharma, Milesh Pravin, Hamza Sheraz, Bhera Ram, Gurdip Virdi, Rohit Karanjkar, Hardik Patel-I, Karim Kotadia

Match Details

FDD vs RJT, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: July 3, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

FDD vs RJT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Soman, who has played exceptionally well in the tournament, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

S Ali and B Nandy are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Afridi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. B Nandy has performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T20 league and is a good captaincy option.

All-rounders

H Sheraz and D Rajgor are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Saghir is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Qureshi and R Karanjkar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. H Patel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in FDD vs RJT Dream11 prediction team

B Nandy (RJT)

H Sheraz (RJT)

D Rajgor (RJT)

Fair Deal Defenders vs Rajkot Thunder Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Soman, B Nandy, S Ali, S Afridi, D Rajgor, H Sheraz, M Imran, M Saghir, D Qureshi, H Patel, R Karanjkar

Captain: H Sheraz Vice Captain: B Nandy

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Soman, B Nandy, S Ali, B Ghazanfar, D Rajgor, H Sheraz, J Sheth, M Saghir, D Qureshi, M Yasir, R Karanjkar

Captain: B Nandy Vice Captain: H Sheraz

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far