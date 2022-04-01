FDD vs RJT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 12

Fair Deal Defenders (FDD) will lock horns with the Rajkot Thunders (RJT) in the 12th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday.

Fair Deal Defenders are currently 16th in the standings after losing their opening match against MGM Cricket Club by 54 runs. The Rajkot Thunders, meanwhile, currently find themselves in the 13th spot in the points table. They started their Sharjah Ramadan T20 League campaign with a four-wicket loss at the hands of Syed Agha CC.

FDD vs RJT Probable Playing 11 Today

FDD XI

Muhammad Imran (WK), Ali Shahzad, Fahad Tariq, Shahbaz Khan, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Hassan Ali Khan, Muhammad Yasir, Adeel Hanif, Suleman Khalid, Muhammad Qaisar, Wajid Khan.

RJT XI

Hamza Sheraz (WK), Mitesh Thanki, Pritesh Anadkat, Ameya Soman, Banty Nandy, Bhera Ram, Hardik Patel, Abdul Salam, Mohammed Wakeel, Mohammed Zaheer, Sneh Salet.

Match Details

FDD vs RJT, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 12

Date and Time: 1st April 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium generally favors the batters. Although there will be some help on offer for the spinners, the seamers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to keep the run flow in check. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the two games played at the venue being 172 runs.

Today’s FDD vs RJT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Imran: Imran managed just one run in the first game, but he is expected to fare better in Friday's contest.

Batters

Ameya Soman: Soman, who scored 29 runs at a strike rate of 193.33 in the last match, is a hard-hitting batter capable of scoring some quick-fire runs early on in the innings.

Shahbaz Khan: Fair Deal Defenders' Khan is a reliable top-order who could help you fetch some fantasy points on Friday.

All-rounders

Banty Nandy: Nandy scalped two wickets and scored 23 runs in the last game. He can single-handedly win games for his side with his all-round displays.

Rizwan Amanat Ali: Ali picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.52, while also scoring 32 runs in the first match.

Bowlers

Hardik Patel: Patel picked up a wicket and scored 12 runs in the last game. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Wajid Khan: Khan scalped a wicket at an economy rate of 7.00 in the last match and will lead the Fair Deal Defenders' bowling attack on Friday.

Top 5 best players to pick in FDD vs RJT Dream11 prediction team

Banty Nandy (RJT) - 107 points

Rizwan Amanat Ali (FDD) - 106 points

Hardik Patel (RJT) - 102 points

Bhera Ram (RJT) - 68 points

Ameya Soman (RJT) - 53 points

Important Stats for FDD vs RJT Dream11 prediction team

Banty Nandy: 23 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 92.00 and ER - 5.75

Rizwan Amanat Ali: 32 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 123.08 and ER - 6.52

Hardik Patel: 12 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 150.00 and ER - 4.25

Bhera Ram: 44 runs in 1 match; SR - 137.50

Ameya Soman: 29 runs in 1 match; SR - 193.33

FDD vs RJT Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

FDD vs RJT Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Imran, Fahad Tariq, Shahbaz Khan, Ameya Soman, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Banty Nandi, Bhera Ram, Muhammad Yasir, Wajid Khan, Mohammad Wakeel, Hardik Patel.

Captain: Banty Nandi. Vice-captain: Bhera Ram.

FDD vs RJT Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Imran, Hamza Sheraz, Fahad Tariq, Pritesh Anadkat, Ameya Soman, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Banty Nandi, Bhera Ram, Wajid Khan, Suleman Khalid, Hardik Patel.

Captain: Bhera Ram. Vice-captain: Rizwan Amanat Ali.

Edited by Samya Majumdar