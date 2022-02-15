FDD vs SSL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10 League, Match 18

Fair Deal Defenders will take on Shama Stylish Living in Match 18 of Group B at the Sharjah CBFS T10 League 2022 on Tuesday, 15th February 2022. The match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.

Fair Deal Defenders have performed admirably so far in the tournament to grab the top spot by winning all three of their games. In their previous match, they defeated the NFL Falcons comfortably by 59 runs.

Meanwhile, Shama Stylish Living are having the exact opposite run in the competition. They have lost both of their games to sit fifth in the table. Shama Stylish Living will be coming into this match on the back of a 56-run defeat against Qudran International.

FDD vs SSL Probable Playing 11 Today

Fair Deal Defenders

Muhammad Yasir(c), Abdul Rehman(wk), Farhan Ahmad, Mohammad Jamshaid, Muhammad Imran, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Salman Babar, Sayed M Saqlain, Suleman Khalid, Wajid Khan, Zohair Iqbal

Shama Stylish Living

Haroon Altaf (c) (wk), Vinod Raghavan, Umer Naim, Rakesh Rawat, Azim Bhesania, Umair Ahmed, Wasee ur Rehman, Adeel Rana, Rehan Khan, Muzamil Khan, Sajid Khan

Match Details

Match: Fair Deal Defenders vs Shama Stylish Living, Match 18

Date and Time: Tuesday, 15th February at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium has been a two-paced one. The wicket has offered assistance to both aspects of the game equally. A total of around 110 could prove to be challenging on this surface.

Today’s FDD vs SSL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Imran: Imran has performed admirably with the bat so far in the tournament. He has hammered 101 runs in three games at a strike rate of close to 290.

Batters

Haroon Altaf: Haroon Altaf was a lone warrior for Shama in the previous game. He smashed a brilliant half-century at a strike rate of 168.75.

Rehan Khan: Rehan failed to contribute with the bat in the previous game but covered it up with the ball. He grabbed two crucial wickets at a decent economy of 8.50.

All-rounders

Wajid Khan: Wajid produced a match-winning performance in the previous outing by scoring 43 runs and taking one wicket. Overall, he has managed to score 95 runs and pick up two wickets in three outings.

Muhammad Yasir Maharvi: Yasir has been a fine bowling all-rounder for the Defenders. He has managed to contain the batters and grab four wickets in three games.

Bowlers

Muhammad Jamshaid: Jamshaid has been the leading bowler for the Defenders. He has controlled the flow of runs and has picked up four wickets in three outings.

Farhan Ahmad: Farhan failed to grab a wicket in the previous game. However, he still has four wickets to his name in three outings.

Top 5 best players to pick in FDD vs SSL Dream11 prediction team

Wajid Khan: 219 points

Muhammad Jamshaid: 183 points

Muhammad Imran: 174 points

Farhan Ahmad: 164 points

Yasir Maharvi:146 points

Important stats for FDD vs SSL Dream11 prediction team

Wajid Khan: Three matches, 95 runs, two wickets

Muhammad Jamshaid: Three matches, four wickets

Muhammad Imran: Three matches, 101 runs

Farhan Ahmad: Three matches, four wickets

Yasir Maharvi: Three matches, four wickets

FDD vs SSL Dream11 Prediction Today

FDD vs SSL Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Imran, Haroon Altaf, Rehan Khan, Wajid Khan, Yasir Maharvi, Muhammad Jamshaid, Farhan Ahmad, Amanat Ali, Vinod Raghavan, Wasee ur Rehman, Muzamil Khan

Captain: Wajid Khan Vice-Captain: Muhammad Imran

FDD vs SSL Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Imran, Haroon Altaf, Rehan Khan, Wajid Khan, Yasir Maharvi, Muhammad Jamshaid, Farhan Ahmad, Rakesh Rawat, Sajid Khan, Sayed Saqlain, Azim Bhesania

Captain: Muhammad Jamshaid Vice-Captain: Haroon Altaf

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee