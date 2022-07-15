FDD vs TVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T10 League 2022, 18th Match

Fair Deal Defenders (FDD) will take on The Vision Shopping (TVS) in the 18th match of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022 on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Fair Deal Defenders are among the strongest teams in the T10 league this year, having won their last two matches by big margins.

The Vision Shopping, on the other hand, have had a season full of ups and downs as they have managed to win only one of their last two matches.

While The Vision Shopping will exert every effort to prevail in their upcoming match, Fair Deal Defenders are a much stronger team and are expected to win.

FDD vs TVS Probable Playing XI

FDD Playing XI

Farhan Babar (wk), Muhammad Imran OD, Shahzad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Sayed M Saqlain, Muhammed Zameer Abbasi, Danish Qureshi, Muhammad Haider, Muhammed Saghir Khan, Wahab Hassan, Muhammad Yasir (c)

TVS Playing XI

Saqib Mahmood (c), Sajjad Ali Hashmi (wk), Salman Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Sami Ur Rahman, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Abid, Shahbaz Ali, Jawad Ghani, Irad Ali, Muhammad Rohit

Match Details

FDD vs TVS, Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Match 18

Date and Time: July 15, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, making it simple for batters to score runs. Typically, games played on this field end with scores of 100 or more, as was the case in the first two games.

Another high-scoring game is what spectators may anticipate, as pacers don't do as well with the new ball. Given that bowling is somewhat simpler in the first innings, both teams would like to attempt to reach the target.

FDD vs TVS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

The best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team is, without a doubt, M Imran OD, who has excelled in the previous matches. He will additionally score points from catches. He smashed 43 runs in 21 balls in the first match against the Rajkot Thunder.

Batters

For the Dream11 team, A Khaliq and W Ahmed are the two top batters to select. Another excellent selection for your Dream11 team today is J Shamsuddin. A Khaliq smashed 36 runs in just 15 balls in the first match against the Rajkot Thunder.

All-rounders

As S Ali and M Saghir will bat in the top order and complete their allotted number of overs, they are the finest all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is M Imran-II.

Bowlers

S Malook and M Yasir are the top selections for today's Dream11 team of bowlers. Both have bowled superbly in their most recent games, and you may expect them bowling in the last innings. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is M Zameer.

Top players to pick in FDD vs TVS Dream11 prediction team

S Ali (TVS)

M Saghir (FDD)

M Imran-II (FDD)

Fair Deal Defenders vs The Vision Shopping: Important stats for Dream11 team

S Ali - 34 runs and two wickets

M Saghir - Four runs and three wickets

M Imran-II - 11 runs and two wickets

Fair Deal Defenders vs The Vision Shopping Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Imran OD, J Shamsuddin, A Khaliq, W Ahmed, SM Saqlain, S Ali, M Saghir, M Imran-II, M Zameer, M Yasir, S Malook

Captain: S Ali Vice Captain: M Saghir

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Imran OD, J Shamsuddin, A Khaliq, S Ali, W Ahmed, S Ali, M Saghir, M Imran-II, M Zameer, M Yasir, S Malook

Captain: M Saghir Vice Captain: S Ali

