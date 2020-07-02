FDF vs MTV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - July 3rd, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for FDF vs MTV match of ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

SG Findorff EV take on MTV Stallions in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy

The second semi-final of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League features a blockbuster clash between MTV Stallions and ECL League 2019 runners-up, SG Findorff EV.

Both teams showed what they are capable of with seven wins between them in the league phase. However, Findorff should consider themselves favourites, owing to their superior form. Additionally, Findorff beat MTV Stallions in the league phase.

Having said that though, considering the topsy-turvy nature of the format, it could be anybody's game as both sides look to make the final of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League.

Squads to choose from

MTV Stallions

V Vijayan, K Wazeri, B Singh-Sehgal, M Ahmadi, A Amarkhil, I Yakoob-Ali, M Mohammad, S Amarkhel, Z Orya, P Singh-Bhandari, K Yalamanchili, I Khalid, H Shah, P Desai , S Sanka, S Tumpara, A Ahmadi, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, S Kurukkal, D Tandon , S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, G Singh-Rathore, B Orya, S Islam, P Singh, W Orya, S Singh, F Azmi, E Moman, U Gadiraju, G Atiq-Ali

SG Findorff EV

G Amirie, S Patra, A Wardak, I Khan, M Jalil, G Manoharan, A Knapman, N Perfect, A Khan, H Khan, F Ahmed, M Shams, A Asghar, M Shah, A Dawodzy, R Mehmood, S Ashraf, A Ashraf, L Ahmad, A. Khalid, J. Bhatt

Predicted Playing XIs

MTV Stallions

S Putta-Motilal, B Orya, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, P Potharlanka, G Singh Rathore, U Gadiraju, E Moman, P Singh, S Islam and I Yakoob-Ali

SG Findorff EV

F Ahmed, R Mahmood, A Ullah, S Ashraf, N Perfect, A Wardak, H Khan, A Khalid, G Farooq Amirie, G Manoharan and A Knapman

Match Details

Match: MTV Stallions vs SG Findorff EV

Date: 3rd July 2020, at 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein should be a good one to bat on. Also, there isn't much help on offer for the bowlers.

The bowlers will look to bowl wide and vary their pace, although they have experienced varying degrees of success when using that ploy.

A total above 100 is pretty competitive at this venue and will be what either team would be striving for on Friday.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FDF vs MTV Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Prajapati, A Ullah, A Hamid Wardak, S Putta-Motilal, A Khalid, B Orya, M Faruq-Arabzai, F Ahmed, R Mehmood, J Bhatt and E Moman

Captain: A Hamid Wardak, Vice-Captain: B Orya

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Prajapati, A Ullah, A Hamid Wardak, S Putta-Motilal, A Khalid, B Orya, M Faruq-Arabzai, S Islam, G Manoharan, J Bhatt and I Yakoob-Ali

Captain: A Khalil, Vice-Captain: B Orya