FES vs DUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICCA Ramadan T20 Trophy, Match 2

The second match of the ICCA Ramadan T20 Trophy will see the Fly Emirates (FES) square off against Dubai Wanderers (DUW) at the ICC Academy Ground No.2 in Dubai on Friday, March 24. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the FES vs DUW Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Fly Emirates and Dubai Wanderers will be playing their first match of the tournament. Both teams will be looking to get their campaign off to a winning start.

FES vs DUW Match Details

The second game of the ICCA Ramadan T20 Trophy will be played on March 24 at ICC Academy Ground No.2 at 10:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: FES vs DUW

Date and Time: March 24, 2023; 10.30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No.2, Dubai

FES vs DUW, Pitch Report

The pitch at ICC Academy Ground No.2 will be good for batting. The batters will enjoy the surface here, but with the progress of the match, the spinner might come into play.

FES vs DUW Probable Playing XIs

FES Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

FES Probable Playing XI

D Jayasuriya, N Nagarajan, C Alfonso, F Dongaroan, K Chandran, K Kumar, U Shah-I, N Fernandes, M Ubaidulla, W Rasool, and S Prabhu.

DUW Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DUW Probable Playing XI

B Willgoss, S Doody, D Adams, S Shah, J Luffman, B Varley, C Berkenshaw, D Pawson, A Kayani, A Karia, and B Quirk.

FES vs DUW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Jayasuriya

D Jayasuriya will be the best pick from the wicketkeeper's category for this match. He will be batting in the top order and can also bat with positive intent from the very beginning.

Batter

D Adams

D Adams will be batting in the top order for his team. He can be a very stable batter who can carry the innings of the team through and that makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

K Kumar

K Kumar has the ability to be a match-winner with both the bat and the ball. He can pick up points in both innings of the match and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for this match.

Bowler

A Kayani

A Kayani can be a lethal bowler with the new ball. He has the ability to pick up wickets in a bunch and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

FES vs DUW match captain and vice-captain choices

K Kumar

K Kumar has the ability to become a match-winner in either innings of the match. He is equally effective with both the bat and the ball and that makes him the best pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

B Varley

B Varley can be a very good pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match. He is an effective batter and also a very useful bowler. Varley looks like a good option to choose as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for FES vs DUW, Match 2

D Jayasuriya

D Adams

K Kumar

B Varley

A Kayani

FES vs DUW Match Expert Tips

The pitch will favor the batters, especially in the first innings. Bowlers with good slower under their repertoire and spinners will come into play with the progress of the match.

FES vs DUW Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Head-to-head

FES vs DUW Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: D Jayasuriya

Batters: F Dongaroan, S Shah, C Alfonso, D Adams

All-rounders: K Kumar, U Shah, B Varley

Bowlers: W Rasool, M Ubaidulla, A Kayani

