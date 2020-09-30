FGB vs FCD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Frankfurt Match - Sept 30th, 2020

FC Germania Beiber go up against FCA04 Darmstadt in the 13th game of the ECS T10 League Frankfurt at the Frankfurt Oval.

When these two teams faced each other last season in a couple of 50-over games, FCA 04 Darmstadt dominated both times. Darmstadt trounced Germania by 149 runs in the first game before going on to beat them by eight wickets the next time around.

Squads to choose from

FC Germania Bieber

A Balasubramanian, G Singh, H Singh, H S Goldy, Kamran Nadeem, L S Lovey, M R Teja, N S Hari, P Singh, P Shinda, R Abdul, Raja R, R S Bajwa, Ranjit Singh, SVE Bharathi, TT Yedam, TK Varma, VK Narayana, Z Sabia and Z Khan.

FCA04 Darmstadt

Muneeb Ahmed, Muhammad Mudassar, Shakoor Rahimzei, Yasir Hayat, Kashif Tarar, Tanzeem Ali, Anas Saeed, Ansar Hayat, Akhlaq Ahmed, Bisharat Ahmed, Hasnain Kabeer, Umar Faroz, Muhammad Tayyab, Muhammad Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Badar Munir, Tahir Ahmed, Ghulam Saif and Toquir Ahmad.

Predicted Playing XI

Advertisement

FC Germania Bieber

Prince Shinda, Harjinder Singh Goldy, Amninder singh Happy, Mayank, Rimo Jan, Rajinder Singh Bajwa, L Singh, T Varma, Ranjit Singh, Zia Khan and K Nadeem.

FCA04 Darmstadt

H Kabeer, MM Mudassar, Zaman Baloch, Yasir Hayat, Akhlaq Ahmad, Muhammad Ahmad, DH Hayat, M Malik, A Saeed, Toquir Ahmad and M Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: FC Germania Bieber vs FCA04 Darmstadt

Date: 30th September at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt

Pitch Report

Every team that has batted first on the flat track of Frankfurt Oval has scored above 100 in the 2020 edition of ECS T10 Frankfurt. Though there is swing on offer for the pacers, it is tough for the bowlers to contain the batsmen at the venue.

ECS T10 League Frankfurt Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

FGB vs FCD Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Kabeer, R S Bajwa, M Tayyab, Z Khan, P Singh, M Mudassar, G Saif, A Balasubramanian, A Hayat, T Ahmed and L Ghotra.

Captain: G Saif Vice-captain: Z Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KT Yadam, T K Verma, M Tayyab, Z Khan, P Singh, M Mudassar, G Saif, K Tarar, R Zadran, T Ahmed and L Ghotra.

Captain: T K Verma Vice-captain: G Saif