FIG vs BTP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Cartaxo T10, Match 3 and 4

Fighters CC will take on Brothers XI in the third and fourth matches of the ECS Cartaxo T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain, on Monday.

The teams in ECS Cartaxo have been divided into two groups of five each and 48 T10 matches are set to be held over the next two weeks. Every team is expected to square off against the other in the group at least twice.

Fighters CC have a young squad with plenty of new faces while Brothers XI are among the most popular teams in the entire competition.

FIG vs BTP Probable Playing 11 Today

FIG XI

Deepu Mansurpuria, Gavie Dhillon, Gurwinder Singh, Jagdish Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Mandeep Singh, Parwinder Singh, Pinda Aujla, Rajwinder Singh, Jai Parkash, Varinder Virk

BTP XI

Aman Manhas, Aman Singh, Balwinder Singh, Dhiraj Minhas, Gagandeep Singh, Jatinder Singh, Mandip Singh, Manpreet Singh, Muhammad Shan, Neeraj Kumar, Onkar Singh

Match Details

FIG vs BTP, ECS Cartaxo T10, Match 3 and 4

Date and Time: 28th March, 2022, 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board.

Today’s FIG vs BTP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A. Khokhar is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper's role. He is a difficult player to stop once he gets going with the bat.

Batters

V. Singh Virk is an aggressive opening batter who doesn’t take too long to get into fifth gear. Virk has scored 39 runs and has picked up three wickets in eight matches.

All-rounders

A. Manhas is a fantastic all-rounder who will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He scored 161 runs and scalped eight wickets last season and will be a great captaincy pick for your FIG vs BTP Dream11 fantasy team.

B. Singh is another player you must have on your Dream11 fantasy side. He has amassed 153 runs and has also picked up four wickets across the last 11 ECN matches.

Bowlers

M. Shan had an outstanding season at the ECS Cartaxo 2021. He picked up five wickets and was very economical.

Top 5 best players to pick in FIG vs BTP Dream11 prediction team

A. Manhas (BTP)

B. Singh (BTP)

M. Singh Jr (FIG)

V. Singh Virk (FIG)

M. Singh (BTP)

Important stats for FIG vs BTP Dream11 prediction team

A. Manhas: 161 runs and eight wickets last season

V. Singh Virk: 23 runs and a wicket last season

M. Singh: 137 runs and eight wickets last season

M. Shan: Five wickets last season

O. Singh: Two wickets last season

FIG vs BTP Dream11 Prediction Today

FIG vs BTP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A. Khokhar, M. Singh, N. Kumar, V. Singh Virk, A. Manhas, B. Singh, J. Kumar, M. Singh Jr, J. Prakash, M. Shan, O. Singh

Captain: A. Manhas, Vice-Captain: V. Singh Virk

FIG vs BTP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A. Khokhar, M. Singh, N. Kumar, V. Singh Virk, A. Manhas, B. Singh, M. Singh Jr, J. Prakash, M. Shan, O. Singh, G. Singh

Captain: M. Singh, Vice-Captain: M. Shan

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee