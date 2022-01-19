FIG vs CHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 28

Fighter (FIG) will take on Challenger (CHA) in the 28th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Wednesday.

Fighter have won only two of their eight Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 games and are placed in the penultimate position in the table. Challenger, on the other hand, have won four games and are third in the standings.

FIG vs CHA Probable Playing 11 Today

FIG XI

M Tufel Jilani (c & wk), Harsh Ghalimatte, Bhavishya Patel, Atharva Joshi, Raj Limbani, Kartik Bharwad, Prince Prajapati, Priyanshu Bhoite, Rushabh Jain, Krutarth Mewada, Aayush Shirke

CHA XI

Pratik Salunke, Pratik Ghodadra, Abhijit Kumar, Dhruv N Patel, Yatharth Gunchala, Rajveer Jadhav, Jainil Bhatt, Aayush Rai (wk), Jaypal Chad, Yashwardhan Singh (c), Riyaz Diwan

Match Details

FIG vs CHA, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 28

Date and Time: 19th January, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara

Pitch Report

The track at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara has favored batters over the last four Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 matches. Batting first after winning the toss should be the preferred option at the venue.

Today’s FIG vs CHA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Rai could prove to be an effective wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. He is decent with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

D N Patel is the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022's second highest run-scorer at the moment. He has amassed 373 runs from nine games at an average of 46.63 and a strike rate of 109.46.

All-rounders

P Prajapati is a fantastic all-rounder who can help you fetch a lot of points. He has wreaked havoc with the ball, claiming 11 wickets in eight matches at an average of 17.09 and an economy rate of 6.48.

J Bhatt is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. Bhatt has also scalped 11 wickets in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022.

Bowler

Left-arm medium pace bowler Y Singh has been tremendous in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 so far. He has picked up 12 wickets at an average of 13.92 and has an economy rate of 7.26. He’s the fourth highest wicket-taker in the competition at the moment.

Top 5 best players to pick in FIG vs CHA Dream11 prediction team

Y Singh (CHA) – 526 points

D N Patel (CHA) – 517 points

J Bhatt (CHA) – 470 points

P Prajapati (FIG) – 463 points

P Ghodadara (CHA) – 423 points

Important stats for FIG vs CHA Dream11 prediction team

Y Singh: 12 wickets

D N Patel: 324 runs

J Bhatt: 11 wickets

P Prajapati: 11 wickets

H Ghalimatte: 209 runs

FIG vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Today (Baroda T20 Challenge 2022)

FIG vs CHA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Rai, D N Patel, A Kumar, A Joshi, J Bhatt, P Prajapati, B Patel, H Ghalimatte, Y Singh, P Ghodadara, S Chaudhuri

Captain: D N Patel. Vice-captain: P Prajapati.

FIG vs CHA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Rai, D N Patel, A Kumar, R Jadhav, J Bhatt, P Prajapati, B Patel, Y Singh, P Ghodadara, S Chaudhuri, K Bharwad

Captain: Y Singh. Vice-captain: J Bhatt.

Edited by Samya Majumdar