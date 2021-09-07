FIG vs CK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Fighters CC will lock horns with the Coimbra Knights in the 8th match of the ECS-T10 Cartaxo on 7th September at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground in Portugal.

The Fighters and Knights have both been newly introduced to the European Cricket Series and will be facing each other for the first time. They have a diverse set of skilled players that they will use against each other in order to claim their first win of the tournament.

FIG vs CK Probable Playing 11 Today

Fighters CC

Varinder Singh (WK), Ravi Ravi, Zohaib Sarwar (C), Parwinder Singh, Mandeep Mall, Balwinder Singh, Arpit Kumar Yadav, Amarjeet Singh, Muhammad Shan

Coimbra Knights

MD Zaman (WK), Tom Nicholas, Mubeen Tariq (C), Amit Kumar, Andrew Winter, Muhammad Irfan, Ravi Kumar, Tony Madeira, Junaid Khan, Chris Redhead

Match Details

FIG vs CK, ECS T10 Cartaxo

Date and Time: 6th September, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Portugal

Pitch Report

After analyzing the data from the last four matches which were played on this ground, it looks like a balanced surface. The average first innings score has been 108.5 while in the second innings 24 wickets have been taken in the past four games.

The side that bats first has won three of the four games and thus, the team which wins the toss would probably opt to bat first.

Today’s FIG vs CK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

MD Zaman: The wicketkeeper-batsman is likely to play as an opening batsman for the Knights, who will be making their ECS debut.

Batsmen

Arpit Kumar Yadav: Arpit Yadav, who plays for the Fighters, will be the best bowling option. He has played for the Indian Royals in the past and has also appeared in the European Cricket Series.

Ravi Ravi: In the previous season, Ravi had 110 runs with a strike rate of 155.79 along with seven wickets in just nine matches, demonstrating his improved form in domestic cricket, which could be crucial in the next matchups.

All-rounders

Balwinder Singh: Singh has been able to break significant partnerships as well as strengthen the middle order, and he should be able to make an impact in this match.

Andre Winter: Winter can bat in the middle order and has bowled well in his previous matches, which might provide him with additional points.

Bowlers

Amarjeet Singh: Amarjeet can assist the lower order with his batting abilities, as he has 105 runs and 14 wickets in 16 matches, making him a key player in this match.

Muhammad Shan: In his club career, Muhammad Shan has seven wickets in 12 matches and should be able to make a good ECS debut, which will enhance his confidence.

Top 5 best players to pick in FIG vs CK Dream11 prediction team

Andrew Winter (CK)

MD Zaman (CK)

Mubeen Tariq (CK)

Ravi Ravi (FIG)

Balwinder Singh (FIG)

Important stats for FIG vs CK Dream11 prediction team

This will be the first match for both teams.

FIG vs CK Dream11 Prediction Today

ECS T10 - FIG vs CK Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: MD Zaman, Varinder Singh, Amit Kumar, Mubeen Tariq, Ravi Ravi, Muhammad Irfan, Andrew Winter, Mandeep Mall, Ravi Kumar, Arpit Kumar Yadav, Amarjeet Singh

Captain: Andrew Winter Vice-Captain: Ravi Ravi

ECS T10 - FIG vs CK Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #2: MD Zaman, Zohaib Sarwar, Mubeen Tariq, Ravi Ravi, Parwinder Singh, Muhammad Irfan, Andrew Winter, Balwinder Singh, Tony Madeira, Arpit Kumar Yadav, Muhammad Shan

Also Read

Captain: Balwinder Singh Vice-Captain: Mubeen Tariq

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee