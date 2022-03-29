FIG vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Cartaxo T10, Match 7 and 8

Fighters CC will face Malo in the ECS Cartaxo T10's seventh and eighth matches at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday.

The Fighters have already competed in two ECS Cartaxo T10 matches but are yet to win a single match. As a result, they find themselves at the bottom of the points table. Malo has also played two games, but only one of them has resulted in a win. They are currently in second place in the standings.

FIG vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

FIG XI

Parwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh (C), Deepu Mansurpuria, Md Imran Hossain, Jaswinder Kumar, Ravinder Singh, Manjit Singh (wk), Jagdish Singh, Pinda Aujla, Mazhar Javed, Gurwinder Singh

MAL XI

Zulfiqar Shah, Saim Ali, Amir Zaib, Najam Shahzad (C), Aamer Ikram, Shan Aziz (wk), Amandeep Singh, Yasir Sabir, Asim Sarwar, Syed Maisam, Assad Mehmood

Match Details

FIG vs MAL, ECS Cartaxo T10, Match 7 and 8

Date and Time: 29th March, 2022, 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce but batters are still expected to excel in the middle. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and pose a dominant total on the board.

Today’s FIG vs MAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Ali - He is the top scorer for team Malo in the competition. He has scored 46 runs in two matches.

Batters

D Mansurpuria - He is a right-handed batsman who has also bowled really well so far. He has amassed 11 runs but more importantly, has taken two wickets.

All-rounders

N Shahzad - He will be looking to contribute with both bat and ball. He has scored 24 runs and picked up one wicket so far. He will be a great captaincy pick for your FIG vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Team.

P Singh - He is another must-have player in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 45 runs in two matches and is the top scorer for Fighters CC.

Bowlers

M Javed - He has been sensational for Fighters CC in the competition, having picked up two wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in FIG vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

N Shahzad (MAL) – 101 points

D Mansurpuria (FIG) – 92 points

M Javed (FIG) – 82 points

Y Sabir (MAL) – 74 points

P Singh (FIG) – 64 points

Important stats for FIG vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

N Shahzad: 24 runs and 1 wicket

D Mansurpuria: 11 runs and 2 wickets

M Javed: 2 wickets

Y Sabir: 2 wickets

P Singh: 45 runs

FIG vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Today

FIG vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ali, D Mansurpuria, Z Shah, A Ikram, N Shahzad, P Singh, A Zaib, M Singh Jr, M Javed, Y Sabir, G Singh

Captain: N Shahzad, Vice-Captain: D Mansurpuria

FIG vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ali, D Mansurpuria, Z Shah, A Ikram, N Shahzad, P Singh, A Zaib, M Singh Jr, M Javed, Y Sabir, M Asim Sarwar

Captain: P Singh, Vice-Captain: M Singh Jr

Edited by Diptanil Roy