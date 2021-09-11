FIG vs OEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo, 2nd Semi-final

Fighters CC will lock horns with Oeiras in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Cartaxo at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Fighters CC finished second in the league stage with three wins from their six matches. They won their last game against Friendship CC by eight wickets. Oeiras, on the other hand, also managed to pick up three wins from their six league stage matches and finished third in the ECS T10 Cartaxo standings. They registered a massive 48-run victory over the Wild Panthers in their last game.

FIG vs OEI Probable Playing 11 Today

FIG XI

Gavie Dhillon (WK), Mandeep Singh Jr (C), Ballwinder Singh, Lalit Kumar, Imran Rao, Satnam Singh, VArinder Virk, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Mall, Muhammad Shan, Ravinder Singh.

OEI XI

Kuldeep Gholiya, Jai Mandhan, Conrad Greenshields, Ranjit Narayan, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Parth Jounjat (WK), Paulo Buccimazza, Krut Patel, Kumar Rohit, Shayaddur Rahman, Kapil Surendrakumar.

Match Details

FIG vs OEI, Semi-final 2, ECS T10 Cartaxo

Date and Time: 11th September 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground generally favors batters and is expected to do the same in this crucial game. Bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs on this ground, where the boundaries are relatively shorter. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the majority of the games played at the venue have been won by the teams batting first. The average first-innings score here is 120 runs.

Today’s FIG vs OEI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kuldeep Gholiya: Gholiya is the perfect pick for your fantasy team from the wicketkeeper section. He has scored 137 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 195.71 for Oeiras CC.

Batsmen

Mandeep Singh Jr: Si has scored 148 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 192.20 in six outings. He is also the leading run-scorer for Fighters CC in the ECS T10 Cartaxo.

Mandeep Mall: Mall has been another reliable player for Fighters CC. He has scored 99 runs while also picking up three wickets in six matches.

All-rounders

Conrad Greenshields: Greenshields has been one of the most complete all-rounders in the ECS T10 Cartaxo. He has scored 238 runs and taken five wickets in six matches.

Ranjit Narayan: Narayan is another reliable player from Oeiras CC. He has scored 72 runs and picked up 10 wickets in six matches. He is also the joint highest wicket-taker in the ECS T10 Cartaxo this season.

Bowlers

Muhammad Shan: Shan has managed to scalp three wickets in two outings for Fighters CC. He can be a good budget pick for today's game.

Jai Mandhan: Jai has picked up seven wickets while also scoring 18 runs in six ECS T10 Cartaxo matches. He is someone who can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in FIG vs OEI Dream11 prediction team

Conrad Greenshields (OEI) - 554 points

Ranjit Narayan (OEI) - 494 points

Ballwinder Singh (FIG) - 330 points

Jai Mandhan (OEI) - 289 points

Mandeep Mall (FIG) - 264 points

Important Stats for FIG vs OEI Dream11 prediction team

Conrad Greenshields: 238 runs and 5 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 228.84 and ER - 10.58

Ranjit Narayan: 72 runs and 10 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 175.61 and ER - 10.57

Jai Mandhan: 18 runs and 7 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 105.88 and ER - 8.16

Ballwinder Singh: 94 runs and 5 wickets in 6 matches; SR- 180.76 and ER - 8.46

Mandeep Mall: 99 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches; SR- 190.38 and ER - 10.91

FIG vs OEI Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Cartaxo)

FIG vs OEI Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Cartaxo

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kuldeep Gholiya, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Mandeep Singh Jr, Mandeep Mall, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Ranjit Narayan, Ballwinder Singh, Muhammad Shan, Ravinder Singh, Jai Mandhan.

Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Ranjit Narayan.

FIG vs OEI Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Cartaxo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Parth Jounjat, Kumar Rohit, Mandeep Singh Jr, Mandeep Mall, Conrad Greenshields, Ranjit Narayan, Ballwinder Singh, Muhammad Shan, Ravinder Singh, Shayaddur Rahman, Jai Mandhan.

Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Mandeep Singh Jr.

