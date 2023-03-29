FIG vs OEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Portugal 2023, Match 13

Fighters CC (FIG) will take on Oeiras (OEI) in the 13th match of the ECS T10 Portugal 2023 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Cartaxo on Wednesday, March 29. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the FIG vs OEI Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Oeiras have struggled in the competition so far, winning only one of their three games to rank fourth in the points table. They defeated Gamblers SC by 56 runs for their only win and will look to replicate that performance on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Fighters CC will play their first game of the tournament and will be hoping to get off to a good start with players like Parwinder Singh, Harpreet Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Bhupinder Singh, and Mandeep Mall in their ranks.

FIG vs OEI Match Details, Match 13

The 13th match of the ECS T10 Portugal 2023 will be played on March 29 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Cartaxo. The game is set to take place at 5:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the FIG vs OEI Sportskeeda Live Score section.

FIG vs OEI, ECS T10 Portugal 2023, Match 13

Date and Time: March 29, 2023, 05:00 pm

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

FIG vs OEI Pitch Report

The track at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Cartaxo is a balanced one and conducive to batters. While pacers should find some swing early on, batters will look to take their time before getting going. Batting first should be the preferred option upon winning the toss.

FIG vs OEI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Fighters CC: L-L-L-L-L

Oeiras: L-W-L-L-L

FIG vs OEI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Fighters CC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Fighters CC Probable Playing 11

Varinder Singh (wk), Parwinder Singh, Harpreet Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Mandeep Mall, Baljinder Ram, Talha Ahmed, Muhammad Shan, Gurwinder Shan, Lalit Kumar

Oeiras Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Oeiras Probable Playing 11

Azhar Andani, Miguel Machado, Conrad Greenshields (c), Francoise Stoman, Miquel Stoman, Mubeen Tariq, Junaid Khan, Girish Singh (wk), Gurjeet Singh, Arslan Naseem, Lakshan Weerakoon

Today's FIG vs OEI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Conrad Grrenshields (25 runs & 1 wicket in three games)

He has scored 25 runs at an average of 12.50 and has also taken one wicket in three games. He is a safe bet behind the stumps for this outing.

Top Batter Pick

Miguel Machado (131 runs & 1 wicket in three games)

Miguel Machado is a talented batting all-rounder who has been reliable with the bat. He has 131 runs, with the highest score of 92 runs, and one wicket in three games, making him a good multiplier option for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mubeen Tariq (21 runs & five wickets in three games)

Mubeen Tariq is an experienced bowling all-rounder and has been outstanding with both the bat and the ball in the tournament. He has scored 211 runs and taken five wickets in three games, making him the default pick for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Arslan Naseem

He has looked good so far in the competition and could be a good pick for your fantasy team.

FIG vs OEI match captain and vice-captain choices

Francoise Stoman

Francoise Stoman has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Oeiras, scoring 67 runs at an excellent average of 33.50 and taking one wicket in three games. That makes him a must-have and the perfect choice for the captaincy of your FIG vs OE Dream11 Fantasy team.

Azher Andani

Azher Andani is a brilliant batter who has particularly impressed everyone with his ability to play his shot freely and is expected to do so again. He has 108 runs at an impressive average of 54.50 in three games so far, making him a good choice for the vice-captain's role in your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks for FIG vs OEI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Bhupinder Singh

Mandeep Mall

Baljinder Ram

Talha Ahmed

Mubeen Tariq

FIG vs OEI Match Expert Tips 13th match

Mubeen Tariq could provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in this game. He has scored 21 runs and taken five wickets at an economy rate of 10.50 in three games. He could be a valuable pick for your FIG vs OEI Dream11 fantasy team.

FIG vs OEI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Head-to-Head League

FIG vs OEI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Conrad Greenshields

Batters: P Singh, A Andani, Miguel Machado

All-rounders: Francis Stoman, M Singh, Mubeen Tariq, J Khan II

Bowlers: A Naseem, M Shan, G Singh

FIG vs OEI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Grand League

FIG vs OEI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Conrad Greenshields

Batters: P Singh, A Andani, Miguel Machado

All-rounders: Francis Stoman, M Singh, Mubeen Tariq, J Khan II, M Mall

Bowlers: M Shan, G Singh

