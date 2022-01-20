FIG vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 29

Fighter (FIG) will take on Stallions (STA) in the 29th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Thursday. Fighter won the last match between the two, where neither team registered three-digit scores. Prince Prajapati and Harsh Katarmal took four and five wickets, respectively.

Fighter are having a tough campaign, losing seven of nine games. Meanwhile, Stallions have lost six of their nine matches, so it's also a do-or-die game for them. Both teams will look to end their campaign with a win on Thursday.

FIG vs STA Probable Playing XIs Today

FIG XI

M Tufel Jilani (c & wk), Aayush Shirke, Harsh Ghalimatte, Bhavishya Patel, Atharva Joshi, Atharva Joshi, Priyanshu Bhoite, Prince Prajapati, Saurav Chaudhari, Raj Limbani, Kartik Bharwad, Krutarth Mewada.

STA XI

Rohan Patel, Rohit Thakur, Chinta Gandhi, Harsh Katarmal, Himesh Patel, Malav Patel, Utsav Dahya Chaudhary, Milan Mistry, Sagar Thakor, Jay Mahiyal, Shehzad Pathan.

Match Details

Match: FIG vs STA Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 29.

Date and Time: 20 January 2022; 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara.

Pitch Report

The track at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara has assisted batters in the last six Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 games. Batting first after winning the toss should be the preferred choice at the venue.

Today’s FIG vs STA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Tufel Jilani: He could prove to be an effective wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 Fantasy team. He is decent with the bat, having scored 171 runs in nine games so far, and is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Rohan Patel: He has shown signs of being back in form in the last few games. He has scored 203 runs at an average of 22.55 in nine matches this season. That makes him a must-have in your FIG vs STA Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

Milan Mistry: He is a fabulous all-rounder who can help you get a lot of points. He has scored 131 runs, and picked up eight wickets in nine games so far. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your FIG vs STA Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Saurav Chaudhari: He has been in great form with the ball, having picked up 13 wickets in nine Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 games thus far.

Four best players to pick in FIG vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Bhavishya Patel (FIG) – 420 points.

Harsh Ghalimate (FIG) – 348 points.

Chinta Gandhi (STA) – 334 points.

Kartik Bharwad (FIG) – 246 points.

Key stats for FIG vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Jay Mahiyal - 13 wickets in seven games.

Prince Prajapati – Ten wickets in nine games.

Harsh Katarmal - 45 runs and eight wickets in nine games.

FIG vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Tufel Jilani, Atharva Joshi, Himesh Patel, Rohan Patel, Bhavishya Patel, Prince Prajapati, Harsh Katarmal, Milan Mistry, Kartik Bharwad, Saurav Chaudhari, Jay Mahiyal.

Captain: Milan Mistry. Vice-captain: Prince Prajapati.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Tufel Jilani, Atharva Joshi, Malav Patel, Rohan Patel, Bhavishya Patel, Prince Prajapati, Harsh Katarmal, Milan Mistry, Chinta Gandhi, Saurav Chaudhari, Jay Mahiyal.

Captain: Milan Mistry. Vice-captain: Jay Mahiyal.

