FIG vs WLP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For ECS T10 Cartaxo, Match 5

Fighters CC will lock horns with the Wild Panthers in the fifth match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Both Fighters CC and Wild Panthers will be making their European Cricket debuts with this game. Fighters CC will rely on the likes of Balwinder Singh and Rana Sarwar, both of whom possess previous ECS experience. The Wild Panthers, on the other hand, will be confident of getting a positive start, having acquired the services of former Gorkha 11 stars Azhar Andani and Siraj Nipo.

FIG vs WLP Probable Playing 11 Today

FIG XI

Gagandeep Singh, Balwinder Singh, Varinder Singh, Mandeep Singh (C), Ravi Ravi, Gurlal Singh (WK), Mandeep Mall, Parwinder Singh, Arpit Kumar Yadav, Satnam Singh, Zohaib Sarwar.

WLP XI

Azhar Andani, Waqar Nasir, Md Siraj Nipo, Kishan Suthar (WK), Mitul Patel, Parth Patel, Akshar Patel (C), Dharm Patel, Hardik Patel, Dikshit Patel, Daxesh Patel.

Match Details

FIG vs WLP, Match 5, ECS T10 Cartaxo

Date and Time: 7th September 2021, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground greatly favored the batters on the opening day of the ECS T10 Cartaxo. The batters are once again expected to dominate proceedings on Tuesday. One must not hesitate to bat first upon winning the toss as the last three of the four matches played on this ground have been won by the teams batting first. The average first-innings score at the venue is 109 runs.

Today’s FIG vs WLP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kishan Suthar: Suthar is a versatile wicketkeeper-batsman who can provide a quick start to his team as well as anchor the innings in the middle order and provide finishing touches to WLP's innings.

Batsmen

Azhar Andani: Andani is one of the most reliable captaincy choices for today’s game. He is a hard-hitting batsman who has amassed 341 runs, including two fifty-plus scores, in 21 matches.

Zohaib Sarwar: Although placed in the batsmen's section, Sarwar is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points with his bowling too.

All-rounders

Md Siraj Nipo: Nipo is a left-handed batsman who has racked up 244 runs while picking up 31 wickets in 21 ECN matches. He will be one of the chalkiest captaincy choices for today's ECS T10 Cartaxo encounter.

Balwinder Singh: Singh is a technically sound batter with prior ECS experience, having played for Austrian Cricket Tigers and Salzburg. He has scored 153 runs and picked up four wickets in 11 games.

Bowlers

Mitul Patel: Patel is a quality bowler who can swing the ball both ways. He is a must-have pick for today's ECS T10 Cartaxo game.

Akshar Patel: The Wild Panthers skipper is a genuine wicket-taker who could prove to be a good budget pick for today's encounter.

Top 5 best players to pick in FIG vs WLP Dream11 prediction team

Md Siraj Nipo (WLP)

Azhar Andani (WLP)

Balwinder Singh (FIG)

Zohaib Sarwar (FIG)

Kishan Suthar (WLP)

Important Stats for FIG vs WLP Dream11 prediction team

Md Siraj Nipo

Azhar Andani

Balwinder Singh

Zohaib Sarwar

Kishan Suthar

FIG vs WLP Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Cartaxo)

FIG vs WLP Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Cartaxo

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurlal Singh, Kishan Suthar, Mandeep Singh, Zohaib Sarwar, Azhar Andani, Balwinder Singh, Mandeep Mall, Md Siraj Nipo, Mitul Patel, Hardik Patel, Akshar Patel.

Captain: Md Siraj Nipo. Vice-captain: Azhar Andani.

FIG vs WLP Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Cartaxo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kishan Suthar, Rana Sarwar, Mandeep Singh, Zohaib Sarwar, Azhar Andani, Gagandeep Singh, Balwinder Singh, Mandeep Mall, Md Siraj Nipo, Mitul Patel, Hardik Patel, Parth Patel.

Captain: Azhar Andani. Vice-captain: Md Siraj Nipo.

Edited by Samya Majumdar