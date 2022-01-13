FIG vs CHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 15

The Fighter (FIG) will take on the Challenger (CHA) in the 15th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Thursday.

After losing three games on the bounce, the Fighter finally opened their account in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. Challenger have a similar win-loss record, having won just one game and losing thrice.

FIG vs CHA Probable Playing 11 today

Fighter: Tufel Jilani (c), Aayush Shirke (wk), Atharva Joshi, Priyanshu Bhoite, Krutarth Mewada, Bhavishya Patel, Prince Prajapati, Harsha Ghalimatte, Kartik Bharwad, Raj Limbani, Saurav Chaudhari

Challenger: Aayush Rai (wk), Abhijit Kumar, Dhruv N Patel, Rajveer Jadhav, Pratik Salunke, Jainil Bhatt, Jay Chavda, Jaypal Chad, Pratik Ghodadara, Yashwardhan Singh, Riyaz Diwan

Match Details

FIG vs CHA, 15th Match, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022

Date & Time: January 13th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara

Pitch Report

The track at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara is a good one to bat on, with the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 already witnessing some high-scoring encounters. The average first-innings in the tournament is about 143 runs so far.

Today’s FIG vs CHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aayush Rai seems to be in decent touch with the bat in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, having mustered 107 runs at a strike rate of 138.96.

Batter

Dhruv N Patel has scored 159 runs in four Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 innings at a strike rate of 121.37.

All-rounder

Prince Prajapati has taken 11 scalps at an economy rate of 5.63 so far. He will be eager to add more to his tally today.

Bowler

Yashwardhan Singh has made significant contributions with both the bat and ball in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. He has scored 67 runs and picked up seven wickets in four games.

Top 5 best players to pick in FIG vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Prince Prajapati (FIG): 388 points

Yashwardhan Singh (CHA): 296 points

Bhavishya Patel (FIG): 285 points

Dhruv N Patel (CHA): 258 points

Raj Limbani (FIG): 188 points

Important stats for FIG vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Prince Prajapati: 11 wickets

Bhavishya Patel: 44 runs & 6 wickets

Yashwardhan Singh: 67 runs & 7 wickets

Dhruv N Patel: 159 runs

FIG vs CHA Dream 11 Prediction (Baroda T20 Challenge 2022)

Dream11 Team for Fighter vs Challenger - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aayush Rai, Atharva Joshi, Abhijit Kumar, Dhruv N Patel, Bhavishya Patel, Prince Prajapati, Harsha Ghalimatte, Jainil Bhatt, Raj Limbani, Pratik Ghodadara, Yashwardhan Singh

Captain: Yashwardhan Singh. Vice-captain: Prince Prajapati.

Dream11 Team for Fighter vs Challenger - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aayush Rai, Aayush Shirke, Atharva Joshi, Abhijit Kumar, Dhruv N Patel, Bhavishya Patel, Prince Prajapati, Jainil Bhatt, Raj Limbani, Jaypal Chad, Yashwardhan Singh

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Bhavishya Patel. Vice-captain: Dhruv N Patel.

Edited by Samya Majumdar