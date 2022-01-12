FIG vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 13

The Fighter (FIG) will take on the Stallions (STA) in the 13th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Wednesday.
The Fighter have lost all three of their Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 games so far and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, the Stallions have been inconsistent as well, winning two and losing as many.
FIG vs STA Probable Playing 11 today
Fighter: Tufel Jilani (wk), Aayush Shirke, Atharva Joshi, Priyanshu Bhoite, Krutarth Mewada, Bhavishya Patel, Prince Prajapati, Harsha Ghalimatte, Rudra Vaidya, Kartik Bharwad, Raj Limbani
Stallions: Yash Ramy (wk), Rohit Thakur, Malav Patel, Himesh Patel, Rohan Patel, Raj Bhrahmbhatt, Milan Mistry, Harsh Katarmal, Chinta Gandhi, Shehzad Pathan, Jay Mahiyal
Match Details
FIG vs STA, Match 13, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022
Date & Time: January 12th 2022, 9 AM IST
Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara
Pitch Report
The track at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara is a good one to bat on, with there being some relatively high-scoring Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 encounters. The average first-innings in the tournament is about 148 runs so far.
Today’s FIG vs STA Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Rohit Thakur has batted really well throughout the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, having scored 142 runs in four innings.
Batter
Rohan Patel has scored 107 runs in four Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 games so far.
All-rounders
Milan Mistry seems to be in top form with the ball, having returned with seven wickets. He has chipped in with 57 runs as well.
Prince Prajapati may not have made any significant impact with the bat, but he has picked up seven wickets in three games.
Bowler
Jay Mahiyal has been consistent with the ball in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. He has six scalps to his name at an economy rate of 5.92.
Top 5 best players to pick in FIG vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team
Milan Mistry (STA): 310 points
Bhavishya Patel (FIG): 246 points
Prince Prajapati (FIG): 242 points
Rohit Thakur (STA): 223 points
Jay Mahiyal (STA): 216 points
Important stats for FIG vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team
Prince Prajapati: 7 wickets
Bhavishya Patel: 37 runs & 5 wickets
Milan Mistry: 57 runs & 7 wickets
Rohit Thakur: 142 runs
FIG vs STA Dream 11 Prediction (Baroda T20 Challenge 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rohit Thakur, Atharva Joshi, Malav Patel, Rohan Patel, Bhavishya Patel, Harsha Ghalimatte, Prince Prajapati, Milan Mistry, Chinta Gandhi, Raj Limbani, Jay Mahiyal
Captain: Milan Mistry. Vice-captain: Prince Prajapati.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rohit Thakur, Atharva Joshi, Himesh Patel, Rohan Patel, Bhavishya Patel, Harsha Ghalimatte, Prince Prajapati, Milan Mistry, Chinta Gandhi, Kartik Bharwad, Jay Mahiyal
Captain: Jay Mahiyal. Vice-captain: Bhavishya Patel.