FIJ vs CI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A, Match 3

Fiji (FIJ) will take on the Cook Islands (CI) in the third match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A at the Independence Park in Port Vila on Saturday, September 10.

Both teams had a poor start to the tournament, with Fiji losing by 57 runs to Vanuatu after a strong start to the powerplay. They failed in their batting, as only three batters reached double figures.

The Cook Islands, on the other hand, were defeated by Samoa by seven wickets.

Saturday's game is expected to be a thrilling one, with both teams vying for their first win.

FIJ vs CI Match Details for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A

The third match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A between Fiji and the Cook Islands will be played at Independence Park in Port Vila on September 10, 2022. The game is scheduled to begin at 4 am IST.

Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: FIJ vs CI, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A, Match 3

Date & Time: September 10, 2022, 4.00 am IST

Venue: Independence Park, Port Vila

Live Streaming: Fancode

FIJ vs CI, Pitch Report

The pitch at Independence Park usually helps batters more than bowlers since the ball comes off the bat nicely. There hasn't been a consistent pattern here like there was in the second game, so fans can expect a close battle between the bat and the ball. A total of around 160 could prove to be enough at this venue.

Last 2 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 1

Matches Won by team bowling first: 1

Average 1st innings score: 142

Average 2nd innings score: 114

FIJ vs VAN Form Guide (Last 2 Matches)

Fiji: L

Cook Islands: L

FIJ vs CI Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A

Fiji Team News

No major injury news.

Fiji Probable Playing XI

Seru Tupou, Noa Acawei, Delaimatuku Maraiwai, Josaia Baleicikoibia, Peni Vuniwaga, Jone Wesele (c), Metuisela Beitaki (wk), Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga, Petero Cabebula, Sekove Ravoka, Samuela Draunivudi

Cook Islands Team News

No major injury news.

Cook Islands Probable Playing XI

Ma'ara Ave (c), Hayden Dickson, Aue Parima, Thomas Parima, Liam Denny, William Kokaua, Dan Simpson, Tomakanute Ritawa, Glenn Miller (wk), Tomasi Vanuarua, Cory Dickson

FIJ vs CI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Glenn Miller (5 runs in his previous outing, Strike Rate: 50.00)

Miller batted in the previous innings to score five runs at a strike rate of 50.00. If he gets the opportunity to bat here, he will be looking to score big.

Top Batter Pick

Noa Acawei (25 runs in his previous outing, S.R: 89.29)

Acawei got off to a strong start with the bat in the previous game, scoring 25 runs at a strike rate of 89.29, including two fours and one six. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your FJ vs CI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jone Wesele (11 runs & one wicket in his previous outing)

Jone scored 11 runs in the previous game with a strike rate of 91.67. However, he has had the most impact with the ball and displayed good control over batters, taking one wicket at an economy rate of 5.75.

Top Bowler Pick

Tevita Sokokisolomone (Two wickets in his previous outing, S.R: 6.33)

Tevita is his team's leading wicket-taker in the tournament, having taken two wickets at an impressive average of 9.50 in the previous two games. Given his pace and variations, he's a must-pick for this game.

FIJ vs CI match captain and vice-captain choices

Cory Dickson

Dickson is an experienced bowler from the Cook Islands who took one wicket in the previous game at an economy rate of 5.25. With his batting expertise in the middle order, he is an excellent choice for captaincy in today's game.

Josaia Baleicikobia

Josaia looked good with the bat in the previous game, scoring 28 runs off 25 balls and assuring good control before being bowled by a Stephen Yorker delivery. Given his current form, he is a fine vice-captaincy choice for your FIJ vs CI Dream11 fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for FIJ vs CI Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Stats Petero Cabeula 5 runs & one wicket in one game Jone Wesele 11 runs & one wicket in one game Maare Ave 28 runs in one game Aue Parima 23 runs in one game Tomasi Vanuarua One wicket in one game

FIJ vs CI match expert tips 3rd match

Tomakanute Ritawa from the Cook Islands will be one to watch after an impressive performance with both the bat and the ball in the previous game. He made eight runs while taking one crucial wicket at an economy rate of 7.00. Given his abilities, he could be a match-winning player for your fantasy team.

FIJ vs CI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head To Head League

FIJ vs CI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Glenn Miller

Batters: Aue Parima, Ma'ara Ave, Noa Acawei,

All-Rounders: Josaia Baleicikoibia, Jone Wesele, Petero Cabebula,

Bowlers: Tomasi Vanuarua, Tomakanute Ritawa, Samuela Draunivudi, Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga

FIJ vs CI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

FIJ vs CI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Glenn Miller

Batters: Aue Parima, Ma'ara Ave, Noa Acawei,

All-Rounders: Josaia Baleicikoibia, Jone Wesele, Petero Cabebula,

Bowlers: Tomasi Vanuarua, Tomakanute Ritawa, Cory Dickson, Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga

