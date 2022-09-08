FIJ vs VAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A, Match 1

Fiji (FIJ) will take on Vanuata (VAN) in the inaugural match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A at the Independence Park in Port Vila on Friday, September 9.
Vanuatu struggled in the CWC Challenge League, losing eight of 10 games to finish fifth in the points table. They will be eager to return to the field with major improvements in order to advance to the next round.
Meanwhile, Fiji have not competed in an ICC tournament since 2018 and are a very inexperienced side. However, they'll look to put up a strong fight in Friday's clash.
FIJ vs VAN Match Details for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A
The inaugural match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A between Fiji and Vanuatu will be played on September 9, 2022, at the Independence Park in Port Vila. The game is set to take place at 4.00 pm IST.
Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: FIJ vs VAN, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A, Match 1
Date & Time: September 09, 2022, 4.00 am IST
Venue: Independence Park, Port Vila
Live Streaming: Fancode
FIJ vs VAN, Pitch Report
The wickets at Independence Park generally favor batters, especially in this format, and high scores are common. The pacers will struggle to move the ball. This trend is expected to continue in this match.
Last 5 matches at this ground
Matches Won by team batting first: N/A
Matches Won by team bowling first: N/A
Average 1st innings score: N/A
Average 2nd innings score: N/A
FIJ vs VAN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
Fiji: N/A
Vanuatu: LWLWW
FIJ vs VAN Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A
Fiji Team News
No major injury news.
Fiji Probable Playing XI
Metuisela Beitaki (wk), Wesele Batinibulu (c), Jone Petero Cabebula, Kiti Suliasi-Biudole Tavo, Peni Vuniwaqa, Josaia Baleicikobia, Seru Marutu Tupou, Sosiceni Weleilakeba, Cakacaka Tuapati, Sekove Ravoka, Samuela Draunivudi
Vanuatu Team News
No major injury news.
Vanuatu Probable Playing XI
Jarryd Allan (wk), Andrew Mansale (c), Joshua Rasu, Nalin Nipiko, Junior Kaltapau, Ronald Tari, William Nalisa, Apolinaire Stephen, Simpson Obed, Bettan Viraliliu, Darren Wotu
FIJ vs VAN Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Jarryd Allan (116 runs in 4 Matches, S.R : 64.80)
Jarryd Allan will be a good pick from the Vanuatu side, scoring useful runs in the middle order. He's also a decent keeper, making him a valuable player for your FJ vs VAN Dream11 fantasy team
Top Batter Pick
Andrew Mansale (159 runs in 14 matches, S.R: 105.30)
He is a reliable performer for his team. Mansale has scored 159 runs at an average of 11.30 in 14 T20I games. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.
Top All-rounder Pick
Joshua Rasu (374 runs & five wickets in 13 matches, Average: 28.80)
He batted brilliantly in this format, scoring 374 runs at a strike rate of 110.70. He has also proven himself to be a wicket-taking bowler for VAN with five scalps to his name. Given his skill-set, a decent showing from him in this game is to be expected.
Top Bowler Pick
Simpson Obed (11 wickets and 29 runs in 12 matches, Average: 17.30)
Simpson has looked really good in the format so far, taking 11 wickets in 12 games at an economy rate of 6.78. He could be a key pick for your fantasy team.
FIJ vs VAN match captain and vice-captain choices
Nalin Nipiko
Nalin has delivered all-round performances so far in his T20I career, scoring 324 runs at an outstanding average of 26.00 and taking 24 wickets in 14 T20I games. Given his recent form, he is a superior captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team.
Ronald Tari
Ronald has smashed 137 runs at an average of 15.20 in 14 innings in this format so far, and has been a decent fielder as well. He could be an ideal choice for the vice-captaincy role for today's outing.
5 must-picks with player stats for FIJ va VAN Dream11 fantasy cricket
FIJ vs VAN match expert tips match 1
Godfrey Mangau has been one of the most consistent performers with the ball for his team. He has picked up four wickets at an average of 8.63 in his last four games. That makes him a multiplier pick for your FIJ vs VAN Dream11 fantasy team.
FIJ vs VAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Jarryd Allan
Batters: Wesele Batinibulu, Jone Petero Cabebula, Andrew Mansale
All-Rounders: Joshua Rasu, Nalin Nipiko, P Matautaava, Kiti Suliasi-Biudole Tavo
Bowlers: William Nalisa, Peni Vuniwaqa, Simpson Obed
FIJ vs VAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: J Vira
Batters: Wesele Batinibulu, Jone Petero Cabebula, Andrew Mansale, Ronald Tari
All-Rounders: Joshua Rasu, P Matautaava, Kiti Suliasi-Biudole Tavo
Bowlers: William Nalisa, Peni Vuniwaqa, Apolinaire Stephen