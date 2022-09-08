FIJ vs VAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A, Match 1

Fiji (FIJ) will take on Vanuata (VAN) in the inaugural match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A at the Independence Park in Port Vila on Friday, September 9.

Vanuatu struggled in the CWC Challenge League, losing eight of 10 games to finish fifth in the points table. They will be eager to return to the field with major improvements in order to advance to the next round.

Meanwhile, Fiji have not competed in an ICC tournament since 2018 and are a very inexperienced side. However, they'll look to put up a strong fight in Friday's clash.

FIJ vs VAN Match Details for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A

The inaugural match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A between Fiji and Vanuatu will be played on September 9, 2022, at the Independence Park in Port Vila. The game is set to take place at 4.00 pm IST.

Match: FIJ vs VAN, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A, Match 1

Date & Time: September 09, 2022, 4.00 am IST

Venue: Independence Park, Port Vila

Live Streaming: Fancode

FIJ vs VAN, Pitch Report

The wickets at Independence Park generally favor batters, especially in this format, and high scores are common. The pacers will struggle to move the ball. This trend is expected to continue in this match.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: N/A

Matches Won by team bowling first: N/A

Average 1st innings score: N/A

Average 2nd innings score: N/A

FIJ vs VAN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Fiji: N/A

Vanuatu: LWLWW

FIJ vs VAN Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A

Fiji Team News

No major injury news.

Fiji Probable Playing XI

Metuisela Beitaki (wk), Wesele Batinibulu (c), Jone Petero Cabebula, Kiti Suliasi-Biudole Tavo, Peni Vuniwaqa, Josaia Baleicikobia, Seru Marutu Tupou, Sosiceni Weleilakeba, Cakacaka Tuapati, Sekove Ravoka, Samuela Draunivudi

Vanuatu Team News

No major injury news.

Vanuatu Probable Playing XI

Jarryd Allan (wk), Andrew Mansale (c), Joshua Rasu, Nalin Nipiko, Junior Kaltapau, Ronald Tari, William Nalisa, Apolinaire Stephen, Simpson Obed, Bettan Viraliliu, Darren Wotu

FIJ vs VAN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jarryd Allan (116 runs in 4 Matches, S.R : 64.80)

Jarryd Allan will be a good pick from the Vanuatu side, scoring useful runs in the middle order. He's also a decent keeper, making him a valuable player for your FJ vs VAN Dream11 fantasy team

Top Batter Pick

Andrew Mansale (159 runs in 14 matches, S.R: 105.30)

He is a reliable performer for his team. Mansale has scored 159 runs at an average of 11.30 in 14 T20I games. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Joshua Rasu (374 runs & five wickets in 13 matches, Average: 28.80)

He batted brilliantly in this format, scoring 374 runs at a strike rate of 110.70. He has also proven himself to be a wicket-taking bowler for VAN with five scalps to his name. Given his skill-set, a decent showing from him in this game is to be expected.

Top Bowler Pick

Simpson Obed (11 wickets and 29 runs in 12 matches, Average: 17.30)

Simpson has looked really good in the format so far, taking 11 wickets in 12 games at an economy rate of 6.78. He could be a key pick for your fantasy team.

FIJ vs VAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Nalin Nipiko

Nalin has delivered all-round performances so far in his T20I career, scoring 324 runs at an outstanding average of 26.00 and taking 24 wickets in 14 T20I games. Given his recent form, he is a superior captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Ronald Tari

Ronald has smashed 137 runs at an average of 15.20 in 14 innings in this format so far, and has been a decent fielder as well. He could be an ideal choice for the vice-captaincy role for today's outing.

5 must-picks with player stats for FIJ va VAN Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Peni Vuniwaqa 124 runs & 5 wickets in 5 games Sohail Kalim 61 runs & three wickets in two games Darren Wotu 5 round & two wickets in three games Bettan Viraliliu 18 runs in four games Sosiceni Weleilakeba 16 runs & one wicket in two games

FIJ vs VAN match expert tips match 1

Godfrey Mangau has been one of the most consistent performers with the ball for his team. He has picked up four wickets at an average of 8.63 in his last four games. That makes him a multiplier pick for your FIJ vs VAN Dream11 fantasy team.

FIJ vs VAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head To Head League

FIJ vs VAN Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Jarryd Allan

Batters: Wesele Batinibulu, Jone Petero Cabebula, Andrew Mansale

All-Rounders: Joshua Rasu, Nalin Nipiko, P Matautaava, Kiti Suliasi-Biudole Tavo

Bowlers: William Nalisa, Peni Vuniwaqa, Simpson Obed

FIJ vs VAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

FIJ vs VAN Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: J Vira

Batters: Wesele Batinibulu, Jone Petero Cabebula, Andrew Mansale, Ronald Tari

All-Rounders: Joshua Rasu, P Matautaava, Kiti Suliasi-Biudole Tavo

Bowlers: William Nalisa, Peni Vuniwaqa, Apolinaire Stephen

