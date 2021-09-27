FIN vs CZR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Finland will meet Czech Republic in the second match of Group C of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021 on 27th September at the Cartama Cricket Oval, Cartama.

Finland have a lot of potential in their squad as several players have been a part of ECS leagues. They will be hoping to come into this tournament with a lot of confidence and try to get their season off to a good start.

Czech Republic, on the other hand, are the lowest-ranked team in Group C, but they have a number of accomplished international talents. They've done well in the past and will strive to do so again in this tournament.

FIN vs CZR Probable Playing 11 Today

Finland

Peter Gallagher, Nathan Collins (C), Md Nurul Huda, Naveed Shahid, Jonathan Scamans (WK), Mahesh Baladaheb, Adnan Syed, Tonmoy Saha, Vanraaj Padhaal, Amjad Sher, Aniketh Pusthay

Czech Republic

Kushal Mendon, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sabawoon Davizi (C), Ali Waqar, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Frederick Heydenrych, Arun Ashokan, Sahil Grover (WK), Satyajit Sengupta, Naveed Ahmed, Sudesh Wickramasekara

Match Details

Match: Finland vs Czech Republic, ECC T10

Date and Time: 27th September, 2.30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is a great one that assists the batters. Pacers may also have some assistance in the second half of the contest, but spinners will have to work hard for their wickets. This contest is likely to be very high scoring.

The team that wins the toss is more likely to bat first.

Today’s FIN vs CZR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonathan Scamans: Scamans' batting skills, as well as his abilities behind the stumps, make him a major factor in this contest.

Batters

Peter Gallagher: Gallagher bats in the top order and has the ability to score big runs. He could be a good pick in today's encounter.

Sharan Ramakrishnan: Sharan has been in excellent form in his recent outings. In addition to his batting abilities, he also bowls well and can be crucial in today's game.

All-rounders

Arun Ashokan: Arun has been brilliant in both departments of the game. He can prove to be a vital asset for his team in this game.

Amjad Sher: Sher has been impressive with the bat in T10 cricket and also consistently delivers with the ball.

Bowlers

Naveed Shahid: Shahid is a top pick in the bowling section owing to his ability to pick up regular wickets.

Ali Waqar: Waqar is an experienced bowler with a wide range of skills. He's been consistent with the ball and should be able to deliver in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in FIN vs CZR Dream11 prediction team

Peter Gallagher

Arun Ashokan

Naveed Shahid

Ali Waqar

Sharan Ramakrishnan

Important stats for FIN vs CZR Dream11 prediction team

Both teams will be playing their first game of the tournament

FIN vs CZR Dream11 Prediction Today

FIN vs CZR Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonathan Samans, Sahil Grover, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Amjad Sher, Arun Ashokan, Mahesh Baladaheb, Naveed Shahid, Ali Waqar, Naveed Ahmed.

Captain: Peter Gallagher, Vice-Captain: Arun Ashokan

FIN vs CZR Dream11 Team -2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonathan Samans, Peter Gallagher, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Frederick Heydenrych, Amjad Sher, Arun Ashokan, Kushal Mendon, Naveed Shahid, Ali Waqar, Naveed Ahmed.

Captain: Ali Waqar, Vice-Captain: Naveed Shahid

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava